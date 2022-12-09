'Best of all time': A eulogy for OCC's old Literature & Language Building

A brick building, seemingly invisible to the waves of students who walk past it day after day as they do their familiar and dutiful trek from the parking lot to their classes, sat abandoned and practically untouched since March 2020 when it unknowingly saw its last student.
Faculty, staff and students left that spring day with the expectation of being back “in a few weeks,” but time kept pushing forward as deadline after deadline was extended and the world scrambled to figure out how to deal with COVID-19. By the time mandates were lifted and Orange Coast College came back to life as it opened back up to in-person learning again, the old building had outlived its usefulness and had been fully replaced with the “new shiny building” just down the row.
Walking through the building nearly three years after its closure, there was a sense that time stood still. Although the classrooms are deserted, offices uninhabited and the building overall neglected, the signs of life are hard to ignore, as if waiting for Monday morning to resume the work week: desks sat in formation, dusty maps half unfurled, books bursted open with their dog-eared pages and trophies strewn about while regally boasting an era of success. Name tags, sweaters, photos and coffee mugs all waited for their owners to reclaim them.
Now that the physical building has taken its final bow, the small details and textures of the building – most likely underappreciated and overlooked in their inconsequential glory – share its secrets. In contrast to the starkness of the empty building it is impossible not to marvel at their simple beauty, muse at what they must have seen and admire that they have unknowingly been the backdrop to countless dreams.
On Dec. 8, the remaining walls of the old Literature & Language Building were torn down to make room for the home of the new Chemistry Building as part of an ongoing campus upgrade project.
Opened for instruction in 1976, the Old Lit & Lang Building housed the English, Communication Studies and World Languages departments for the college. It was later renamed the Virgil D. Sessions Building to honor the dean who led its conception and design.
For its time, the building was innovative with round, pit classroom seating ideal for communication courses, one-way windowed rooms for audiology and speech research and interior walls able to be moved to utilize the building's potential to its fullest. Being an older building, it had its quirks: the aforementioned pit rooms had no ramps and were not ADA compliant; the air systems never seemed to be working consistently – one room was too hot while the next was too cold; at times the elevator doors wouldn’t close, exposing the wall as occupants traveled to their destination; and there just wasn’t enough space to house all of the necessary classes in one building.
Despite its misgivings, it was a loved space.
Longtime staff who were residents of the old building told stories of forgotten treasures, such as the Japanese flowering plum tree planted in honor of a colleague who had passed away, the trio of outside pit arenas that mimicked the beloved classrooms just inside the windows and the infamous “smokers circle” where staff and students could take a break between the Lit & Lang and Chemistry buildings.
“Clearing out my office was one bittersweet moment, I'll tell you,” retired Communications Professor Barbara Bullard said.
Having taught mostly speech and interpersonal communications at OCC for 53 years, she remembers that before Lit and Lang got its own building, the division was all over campus despite being a core subject. They were teaching out of buildings that had been there since World War II before they moved to the new brick buildings.
Bullard was on the committee that worked with the architects to plan out the building – even fighting for operating windows, which they ultimately lost to the progress of regulating air conditioning and heating units. She did however find success in getting to be part of designing the pit rooms that, in her words, “made it so the teachers had to be present to your students.”
“The students would come in on the first day and know that something was going to be different about this class,” Bullard said. “It was always interesting to me to see which of the students would head to the hard chairs, which would head to pull ups, and then as the class would progress, who would start moving.”
She has a sense of melancholy and a sort of sadness about the change with the shift in buildings. “The new buildings are beautiful and they have all of the updated stuff.
So I guess we'll have to let go of the past and move into the present and the future,” Bullard said.
“It was like my second home,” Bullard said. “It was very heartfelt when I had to take down years of memories when I retired – mementos that you might get from students and sayings on the wall.”
She recalls that changes had started occurring before COVID which accelerated everything.
“I'm proud of the years I taught at OCC,” Bullard said. “We deserved the reputation as one of the top in the whole country. We deserve it, we earn it, we work for it, as a team across this campus – I've never seen better teachers.”
“So many wonderful things and some sad things had happened in that building,” said retired Communications Studies Professor Kat Carroll, who taught at OCC from 1984 to 2019.
Her first day on campus was an interesting introduction to her many years of teaching.
She went across campus to pick up her mail and then on her way back to her classroom, she found herself lost.
“We used to have a very active agriculture program and the next thing I knew I was way out on the west side of campus looking at a field full of cows,” Carroll said. “‘There are cows here!’ I was so stunned.”
And when she finally figured out how to get back to the building she was surprised again by her first impression of her classroom: “I walk in and the room is round!”
In those first years, she came to love those round rooms, and she set her sights on being able to claim one of the coveted rooms that she adored so much as her own.
She remembers experiencing the evolution of communication resources through the years: nothing but chalkboards, then whiteboards and finally, computers were put in the rooms.
“It was a second home. It truly, truly was – and especially as a coach,” Carroll said, “ As a speech coach, we're there oftentimes 10-12 hours a day, nine months of the year. We were just encamped in that building.”
One of her favorite memories is when the four divisions in the building came together and created a social time called “English Coffee.” For years, each department would take turns one Wednesday a month decorating and hosting this tradition.
When it came time to retire and move out of their office of over 30 years, she made a plan with her office mate.
“Okay, we're going to just clean it, we're going to get it done. We're not going to stop and reminisce. Because I don't think I can do it,” Carroll said. “It's just going to be too hard. It was the only way I felt like I could let go.”
Current Literature & Language Dean Michael Mandelkern was one of three deans that oversaw the old building.
“A lot of our lives feel like they're tied up with that building,” Mandelkern said. “This is our second home where we go to work or go to school and all those relationships you've built with your people who've been here a long time. There's a relatively small number of us who've been here for a long time.”
In his 22 years at OCC, Mandelkern remembers fondly sitting in his office in the old Lit & Lang building and hearing the sound of the speech and debate team and laughter from the instructors through the hallways. He enjoyed seeing students utilizing the nooks and crannies of the building to study in the casual atmosphere.
Because of its central location off of the Adams parking lot, Mandelkern remembers the immense foot traffic they had from people coming on to campus. “The division office was on the first floor so everyone used to come through on their way in – so there was tons of traffic and questions and people who were lost and people didn't know where they were going,” Mandelkern said.
How do you quantify, honor and do justice to the voice of the immeasurable impact this building housed? Most of its inhabitants are long gone. Many may never even hear that it is gone and is now just a memory.
How can the destruction of an inanimate building bring out the nostalgia for the past? Most of the people on campus today have no real attachment to the old abandoned building and its significance to OCC’s history. The present student body has moved forward and is playing out their own story unburdened by the past.
More than its many walls and the square footage of its physical footprint, this building will be remembered for its 40+ years of service to the community, the countless lives it touched and the family it built within.
An imperfect brick building – with its once state-of-the-art architecture, its sturdy exterior walls, its two-story maze of classrooms and hallways, its well-worn floors and it's more-often-than-not faulty air conditioning and elevators – sat proudly.
A brick building –outdated – with whispers of laughter of the staff who knew it as their second home ringing through its heart, ghosts of scholars who started their adult lives and career paths within its bones, wisps of animated debates from speech classes absorbed in its core, a melodic orchestra of the multiple languages spoken swirl in its belly – has sighed her last breath.
And on her walls, an anonymous quote, left behind from her years of duty and service, both sentimentally reminds us “Best of all, time” and fittingly honors her as “Best of all time.”
