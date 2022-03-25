OCC STEM Club encourages more women to join

Orange Coast College STEM Club President, Truc Tran, is making more women in STEM feel heard.
“I think female representation will show the open-minded vision of our club that we welcome and encourage not only women, but also everyone, to join our meetings, workshops and access the opportunities that we have actively posted on social media,” Tran said.
According to Tran, the club’s goal is to provide members with student led, hands-on experiences. These experiences will give members a more competitive resume when applying to internships, job opportunities and four-year universities.
“We also cooperate with OCC's departments such as Mathematics and Sciences Department and Computer Science Department to organize workshops that are specifically for STEM majors to improve learning strategy and provide insightful information about career choice,” Tran said.
The club also organizes workshops for community members, such as the project RAISE from CSU Fullerton, in which the club invites staff and alumni to share experiences. The STEM Club meets weekly every Friday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. via Zoom through its Linktree.
According to Tran, she and her board members are working towards including more diversity in their club. They feel that a more diverse club and board will allow members to feel more comfortable asking questions and finding them relatable.
“By looking at our current gender demographic on board, you will see that we are insightfully changing to make sure women members also feel heard. In fall 2021, we started off with two females in the board team,”Tran said. “Then we also recruited one more girl, so currently, we have three females and three males on our board.”
STEM has been something that Tran has been aware of since she was 3 years old.
“My departed uncle was a private technician who gave me ideas to renovate and create new methods to solve one problem,” Tran said.
Tran plans on getting an internship opportunity in summer 2022 and is working towards earning her bachelor’s degree in computer science to get a software engineering job.
Tran and the STEM Club are planning to host a number of events this semester that involve female speakers such as, “Transfer As STEM Major”, “Project RAISE Panel” and “Rostock 3D Printer Shooting.” More information about these events can be found at the STEM Club’s Instagram.
“We will always try to keep their meeting informative and fun, to encourage students to engage with us,” Tran said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.