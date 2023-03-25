Williams brings women’s empowerment from White House to OCC

For college students, it is essential to have strong women leaders they can look up to as examples in their future, who empower them to pursue their dreams. There are many female figures like this at Orange Coast College, but one who stands out is Orange Coast College Political Science Professor Ann Marie Williams.
Williams has worked in a variety of fields leading to where she is now, each step working towards empowering women.
Williams was inspired to work in politics at a young age when one of her favorite teachers at Edison High School encouraged her to study political science. After high school, she graduated from Cal State Long Beach with a bachelor of arts in political science.
Because the political issue most important to Williams is a woman’s right to medical choices, early in her career, she began working at Planned Parenthood as the public affairs director at its Orange County office in the mid-1990s. Abortion and contraceptive rights were not widely accepted by the public, so Williams faced a lot of pushback from pro-life advocates.
“This was a time in America where we not only heard about our rights being under attack, they were under physical attack,” Williams said. “In the 1990s, it was a very violent era towards clinics that were offering any abortion and other forms of contraceptives. It was like walking into a real battle – like going to war.”
Williams said part of the training she had to endure was preparing herself and others around her for potential violence in her place of work.
“It even gave me a little bit of [post-traumatic stress disorder], because part of my job as public affairs director was not only to organize the grassroots politics to support our mission, it was also to train our employees on how to recognize things like anthrax in the mail and have our employees recognize what a pipe bomb looks like,” Williams said.
During her time as public affairs director at Planned Parenthood, Williams wrote press releases and op-eds, arranged interviews for her bosses, and worked in radio, television and print.
In 1997, Williams moved to the Sacramento Planned Parenthood office as its communications director, where she still worked in media but was able to branch out more politically as the federal relations director. She tracked federal legislation and efforts out of Congress and the White House that impacted women’s reproductive health, and mobilized Planned Parenthood affiliates throughout California.
Though she was able to make more changes in this position on the issues she cared about, the risk of doing so increased.
“When I worked there for two years, violence was pretty much off the charts. There were bombings of clinics, not just the personal threats we were used to,” Williams said. “That’s when Dr. [Barnett] Slepian was murdered, an abortion provider in upstate New York. He was literally standing in his kitchen one night and a sharpshooter from outside assassinated him. It was a gnarly time.”
Williams also spent time doing opposition research, studying people who are anti-reproductive rights and their strategies during elections. In 1998, Williams said she researched a candidate running for governor and found out that he previously voted against abortion for victims of rape and incest. She supplied that information to his opponents, who were able to let voters know about his history and he ultimately lost the election.
“That felt good,” she said. “I felt like I prevented somebody from becoming governor who could have done some real damage.”
Williams helped create Family Planning Access Care and Treatment, a contraceptive program that’s used in family planning clinics across California.
“It has helped millions of families to be able to choose when they want to have kids or if they want to have kids,” Williams said. “I’m proud of that for sure.”
After her time in the Sacramento Planned Parenthood office, Williams reached a new level in her career when she was appointed as the White House Western political director in the Clinton White House, where she was surrounded by strong female political figures.
“President Clinton holds the record for the president who appointed the most women in his administration, so when I finally reached that mountaintop I was surrounded by powerful women,” Williams said. “I had two bosses at the White House and both of them were women in the West Wing.”
During her time at the White House, she gained experience with politics that helped her prepare more extensively for her future career.
“My real goal for doing it was because I wanted to teach someday, and I wanted that experience. Now I can say I’ve been to the mountaintop and it’s time to focus on the thing I wanted to do: teaching,” Williams said. “One of my favorite parts of my work today is getting to mentor young women who are interested in politics. It’s fun. I get to live vicariously through them.”
Despite recent efforts to take away reproductive rights, such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Williams feels hopeful about the future due to the increase of women’s empowerment in terms of career and education choices.
“The overall empowerment of women in our society is enabling women to choose their own path, and along with that integrally goes the rights to choice, the rights to contraception,” Williams said. “Even though our policies are going in the opposite direction, women are more empowered today and voting and making their own choices known. They are running for office, all of that adds up to making a difference.”
Throughout her experience, Williams has seen an increase in opportunities for women in the workplace and more justice for the mistreatment of women.
“When I first started out it was absolutely routine for women to not be considered for certain jobs in my field and in politics, so I had to work hard on that to prove myself to be eligible to work in different aspects of my career. And it was very frustrating at times, but I persevered and I didn’t let it stop me,” she said. “We’ve made huge progress in my lifetime. When I first started working in politics, there was only one [woman] U.S. senator. Now there are 25.”
During Women’s History Month, Williams finds it especially important to appreciate the barriers women have broken throughout history and the milestones they continue to achieve.
“It's exciting to see the progress that we've made and are continuing to make, so I think it's important to take time to appreciate that and to recognize it and educate more in our society about the role of women and progress of women,” she said. “I'm super excited about the future of our gender because we're kicking ass. We're achieving incredibly high educational achievements. The future is definitely female.”
