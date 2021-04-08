Patches and Pins Flea Market Expo comes to Huntington Beach

The Patches and Pins Flea Market Expo is an event that showcases many small and local businesses, including clothing brands, small baking companies, and lots of art. The flea market, which first started in 2015, takes place locally in Santa Ana and Huntington Beach every other month.
Local business owners Hugo Hantuna and Gino Germ were displaying their businesses. Hantuna’s business is Cops are Robbers which sells graphic tees, stickers and socks. Gino Germ’s business is UFO138 where he sells graphic tees, bucket hats, socks and tote bags.
“I’ve collected shirts since I was young and I wanted to start making my own designs and it just started from there,” Germ said.
Jeannette Loera, was also showing her small business at Patches and Pins on April 3-4. Loera owns Sweet Treats by Jean through which she sells cake pops, cupcakes and cookies.
“I’ve been in business for two years and all these treats are homemade by me with the help of my husband,” Loera said. “This started out as a hobby and I got so many compliments on my treats, so now it’s turned into its own little business.”
Patches and Pins Flea Market Expo has something for everyone. The event features live music playing, clothes for all different types of styles, numerous different types of treats, and art that everyone can appreciate.
“This is my first year coming to Patches and Pins but it’s really cool to see everyone displaying their businesses. I’m a huge anime fan and there is a lot of anime stuff here that I’ve never seen. So, if you like anime, come to the Patches and Pins Expo,” attendee Jose Villarruel said.
“I’ve been to the Patches and Pins Expo that was in Santa Ana back in February,” two-time attendee Emily Hernandez said. “I really like coming to these events because it’s very rare to see an event like this that supports local vendors like this. I love it.”
Visit Patches and Pins website to get tickets for their next local event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.