Families can enjoy Mother’s Day events in Orange County

Families that enjoy adventures in marine life, nirvana and gourmet food will be delighted to have the opportunity to enjoy the many events Orange County has to offer for Mother’s Day. From Dana Point to Huntington Beach, every family can take pleasure in their favorite ways to celebrate.
Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching is offering a Mother’s Day cruise for families. This two-hour daytime excursion will first leave from Dana Point Harbor and sail up Laguna Beach’s coastline. Their menu will include pastries, muffins, fresh seasonal fruit, juices and most importantly, mimosas will be available. A complimentary glass of champagne will be served to all the mothers aboard.
This event will take place on May 9 at 10 am in Dana Point. Tickets will be sold for $66 per adult and $46 per child. All ages are welcome. To purchase tickets or for more information about this event, visit their website danawharf.com.
For the even more adventurous, Hard Yoga is offering a Mother’s Day retreat located right on Newport Beach. Friends and family can spend four days and three nights embarking on a spiritual awakening. A master yoga teacher, Kundalini yoga teacher, two psychic mediums, and energy healers will all be leading this retreat with a variety of activities, including: yoga, mediation, aromatherapy, reiki energy healing, card readings, medium workshops, sound-bath therapy, ayurveda, detoxification, crystal workshops and more.
Shared occupancy, which also includes meals, is priced between $899-$1099, depending on the occupancy purchased. A king will provide four spots for $999, a queen two spots for $899, a full four spots for $799, and a twin bunk runs at $699.
The retreat begins on May 7 and runs through May 9. For more information, visit hard-yoga.com or contact monica@hard-yoga.com to enroll for your spot.
The Waterfront Beach Resort will be hosting a beachside brunch to celebrate all moms on their Vista Lawn overlooking the ocean. The event will include a number of amenities family and friends can enjoy, such as a menu full of gourmet dishes, live music, and a themed photo wall to create memories. In addition, mothers will be served complimentary sparkling wine and a stemmed flower upon arrival.
The event will be held on May 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Huntington Beach. Tickets are $95 per adult and $52 per child under 12; parking is $7 with validation and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit waterfrontresort.com.
His Place, a Christian Church located in Huntington Beach, will be celebrating Mother’s Day with a special service to honor mothers and mother figures. Three mothers will share their journeys and hardships in motherhood during the service.
This community believes mothers are selfless and are a major component to living a more loving life. Consequently, they desire for all mothers to feel appreciated and recognized on this day, stating on their website: “Moms, we’re so grateful for the way you love and care for us, and we’re praying for you to receive God’s blessings, provision, and favor in your life. We’re believing the way you invest in others will produce a great reward, and we pray for you to feel energized, refreshed, and appreciated.”
The service will be held May 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and everyone is welcome. For more information visit their website His Place.
Campus Jax is hosting a more budget-friendly Mother’s Day brunch in Newport Beach. Musician Kayla K will be featured in a live performance accompanied by acoustic jazz, blues and piano.
Mother’s Day brunch will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s will only be five dollars. Baked french toast Monte Cristo-style will be an addition to the menu for this Sunday only.
For more information about this event visit the Campus Jax website. For reservations, call 949-261-6270.
