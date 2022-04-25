Student businesses bring fashion to OCC

Orange Coast College houses many creative and hardworking students. Some students on campus have channeled this artistic drive into starting their own businesses.
Third- year fashion merchandising student Miriam Abdelrehim’s jewelry brand, Bebe Rouge, and Jean-Victor Lairmore’s clothing company, Streams and Grounds, are two that have caught the attention of many at OCC and the surrounding community.
Abdelrehim has always wanted to be financially independent. At just 15 years old, she started to buy and resell thrifted clothing. A few years later, she started Bebe Rouge with $400 she borrowed from her sister. When the business began, she was curating wholesale jewelry pieces.
“I got started in June of 2020,” Lairmore said. “I started with my MacBook making graphics using Illustrator and my iPhone’s photos app, making folders filled with cardinal directions, visuals accompanying the narrative I conceptualized in June.”
Lairmore has created a unique style of clothing. He explains that he gathered a majority of his inspiration from “memories and ideas I cherish, largely stemming from my childhood and family in France.”
Lairmore’s FW20– Porteur D’eau Tee, which was inspired by water carriers during the 17th century in Paris, is just one example of how he has expressed his knowledge in his work.
Lairmore also focuses on using sustainable and pure materials in most of his clothing, which has been praised by those who love his company. Lairmore’s S&G Basics Hoodie uses 100% organic cotton and organic dye and was hand cut and sewn in Spain.
Attending school while simultaneously trying to work hard towards something you love can be challenging. However, Lairmore found a strategy that has clearly worked well for him.
“I’ve found a work/school balance by making time throughout the day to focus on design and getting less sleep, allocating my nights to further develop the brand,” he said.
As of right now, Lairmore uses Instagram and the online website he has created to promote his work. He has a newsletter where those interested in his designs can sign up to receive exclusive content, pre-access to releases and general information. In the future, Laimore’s goal is to open up his own store to sell his creations.
“I hope to turn my business into a physical store, designing for a higher-income target market that focuses on designer rather than streetwear,” Lairmore said.
For him, the best part of his job is having a creative outlet and calling the shots.
“I love having an organized collection of ideas that is representative of my life perspective as well as having the freedom to create what I want, rather than having to follow others’ visual directions,” Lairmore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.