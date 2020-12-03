Legal advice sessions are one of the many resources made available to Orange Coast College students who pay their semesterly College Services fee.
Since 1979, lawyer Greg Bartone, a graduate of Western State University, has volunteered his time and knowledge to this service.
“I started this service many years ago because I felt there was nowhere for people to turn to if they had a simple question,” Bartone said.” A lot of the students did not have the money to hire a lawyer to get answers to their problems, so I thought it would be good if they had somebody who could offer that service for free."
With the campus closed, the 30-minute sessions that used to take place in person have been relegated to phone calls that are arranged by students scheduling a time online.
Matters relating to misdemeanor crimes, personal injury, and family law all fall within his expertise, though Bartone is able to advise students on issues relating to disputes between landlords and tenants as well. Occasionally, he also hears questions regarding immigration.
“The only limit is I cannot give them advice on areas of the law I don’t know. That would be doing them a disservice, because I would be guessing,” Bartone said. “But if I can answer it, I will.”
If a student approaches him for advice on a matter outside of his expertise, Bartone connects the student with someone who can help. Eva Shaffer-Hyska, student activities assistant of the Student Life & Leadership office has observed his dedication on several occasions since she started working with OCC in 2004.
“In the past, even if there were more appointments than he had slots for, Greg would always see them if it was an emergency,” Shaffer-Hyska said. “In fact, if a student did have an emergency, Greg has allowed us to give the student his cell number so they could call him.”
Every once in a while, students hoping to pursue an education in law have used the sessions to ask Bartone’s counsel on academic decisions. His advice to these students is very straightforward — take as many speech and debate classes as possible.
“Law is still a communication profession where you’ve got to talk. If you can’t express yourself then people dismiss you, so it’s good to be able to put two sentences together. Learn how to argue a certain point and then turn around and argue the other point just as effectively,” Bartone said.
He has been helping students at OCC for over 40 years, and, together with his wife Judy, offers a scholarship each year during OCC’s Honors Night.
“It’s fun and you really get to see a lot of the people you saw early mature and grow in the community and graduate. Then you see a whole new flock of people and you get their opinion on things. It’s a two-way street,” Bartone said.
Sessions are available every Thursday afternoon from 1-6 p.m. during the Fall and Spring semesters.
