Juggling with ‘different ability,’ not ‘disability’

Orange Coast College alumnus Matthew Kenslow reads his published book “Juggling Through Issues” on April 27 by the Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion.

“Juggling became a catharsis,” Kenslow said. “If juggling represents passion we want to do in life, whatever it is you’re passionate about, if you make a big mistake or small mistake and something drops, then ask ‘ok, what do you do now?’ You pick it up and keep on going, and from there you can do amazing things.”