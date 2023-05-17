Juggling with ‘different ability,’ not ‘disability’

Orange Coast College alumnus Matthew Kenslow is a jack of many trades: 2019 chemistry graduate, avid juggler, math educator, pianist and a commander of the Royal Rangers. Decorated with life accomplishments both inside of school and out, Kenslow was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the age of six.
According to The American Journal of Medicine, autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects social and cognitive development. Kenslow’s diagnosis has challenged his sociability, information interpretation and more.
“Personally, I reference and look at having autism as a different ability to live life, a different lens, with which to view the world, and an enhancer that enhances all of our perceptions of life,” Kenslow said.
In his first semester at OCC in spring 2013, one of the first things he learned about a college campus was that there were no regimented bells like high school. However, he felt more freedom in college to step outside during class if he needed to without always having to raise his hand. After figuring out the ropes, college life became easier to navigate, especially with the help and guidance of OCC’s Accessibility Resource Center.
“I used to show him off to our staff here,” said ARC counselor Kaveh Bahraini, who still keeps in touch with Kenslow. “Matthew knows every president of the U.S. and what years they served, he knows the details. If you ask him ‘what’s president number 32?’ he would immediately just regurgitate and it was crazy. His memory is just fascinating.”
Bahraini met Kenslow in 2013 and worked closely with him throughout his five years at OCC in forming his education plan. Kenslow had many interests ranging from the medical field, education, science and math.
“I always say that disability or not, anybody could do whatever they set their heart and mind to do and it just takes that perseverance and strength to not give up on it,” Kenslow said.
Through ARC, counselors can work closely with students in building a rapport, which involves disability management, academic and vocational counseling.
“We got to a realization that was like, ‘you might not have to just choose one. A lot of times you might be able to teach, you could get a science degree, you could go into that field,’” Bahraini said. “And then his mind started opening up. He’s like ‘wow, I could do multiple options.’”
With the many resources at ARC, Bahraini said it’s imperative that the students' needs are being met and that the classes selected are well-thought out in matching the students' skills and abilities in tandem with the professor’s teaching style.
“I had to come to terms with the limitations I have for myself,” Kenslow said, accepting that his own pace is different from others. “But I just encourage people to challenge themselves and encourage the neurotypical community so people that don’t have neurological disability can also accept that and be supportive in that.”
In support of his interests in the sciences, Kenslow recounts the time he enjoyed the Introduction to Astronomy class taught by OCC professor Jerome Fang. Like Bahraini, Fang remembers Kenslow’s diligence and prepared questions.
“Matthew was a go-getter,” Fang said. “He was a good example of a good student and always on top of the class.”
Kenslow enrolled in Fang’s first semester teaching at OCC, which was a lecture class that consisted of about 140 students. Despite the large capacity, he shared that Kenslow always made sure to go over the details of the lecture and ask questions. It was an environment that he thrived in.
Fang emphasized that students of all backgrounds have a chance to succeed, and many students like Kenslow take advantage of that.
“I wish that everyone would know that you have to treat everyone individually. You cannot make a blanket assumption about everyone,” Fang said. “You can be very pleasantly surprised at what people can do.”
In helping others, Kenslow has dedicated the majority of his life to giving back to the Royal Rangers, a Christian-based leadership group. As a part of the Royal Rangers for the past 20 years, and the past 10 years as a commander, he emphasizes to the younger scouts the importance of working as a team.
“One thing that I believe God’s helped me with is the way the Rangers helped my mother find an outpost for me when growing up,” Kenslow said. “The Rangers made a difference to me. It taught me leadership. I tell the boys it’s important to work in a T.E.A.M., meaning ‘together everyone achieves more.’”
Kenslow works as a substitute teacher for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District covering middle school-level math and often performs and speaks at school assemblies to spread autism awareness..
In the assemblies, he frequently applies a science demo analogy where he creates a cloud in a bottle.
“I explain that if a person bottles things up inside, he or she may begin to feel twisted and knotted up; pretty soon, it might explode,” Kenslow said. “This is the part where I release the tension of the transparent water bottle, making a translucent cloud.”
This experiment allows Kenslow to display visual action of a cloud being released into the air, pointing out the importance of finding somebody whom you trust you can express and release to.
“As a person with autism…it is to be frightened or angry inside, that we can actually accumulate many things, such as stories of discrimination, being teased, wishing something happened better than it did,” Kenslow said.
Kenslow explained that people who are autistic like him may feel the need to run into a room for solace in order to process things for themselves.
“These are times when we need to be alone and it is a trait found in autism. When the time is right, we will release the things that are troubling us,” Kenslow said. “However, we might neglect to do so, leading to a cloud, if you will, linger inside of us.”
Kenslow went on to write his book “Juggling The Issues,” republished with River Birch Press in 2020, describing some of the daily struggles he’s encountered with autism and continues to share in his personal journey.
He believes that if the world hears more stories about people who don’t give up on what they want to do as well as who don’t give up on communicating their story to others to spread awareness.
“I ask people without a ‘disability’ to help those who do have a ‘disability’ feel included,” he said.
He places "disability" in quotes because he encourages everyone to alter their idea of a “disability” to one that should be viewed as a “different ability’ to live life.”
In the future, Kenslow hopes to have established the career he wants, which is a full-time middle school math teacher covering his love for algebra. With a desire to teach and present mathematical material in a comprehensible way, where he can give back when so many have helped him along in his journey, Kenslow said, “I just want to make it [algebra] – to the best of my ability – to make it easy to comprehend for those who struggle with it.”
