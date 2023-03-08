Homelessness in Costa Mesa: How you can help

Combatting the homeless crisis in Orange County has been an ongoing issue. The City of Costa Mesa has been working to help provide street outreach, employment and permanent housing among its solution-based practices, and they are seeking volunteers to help.
According to the 2022 Point in Time Summary, there were 5,718 homeless people in Orange County and, among those, 235 were young adults aged 18-24.
Homelessness affects all demographics and age groups, and advocates believe volunteering can make a difference in providing the resources necessary to help those in need.
There are numerous ways to contribute. Donation and volunteer opportunities are available at theCosta Mesa Bridge Shelter andBracken’s Kitchen. Mercy House is also seekingvolunteers for their programs throughout Orange County.
Donations are in constant need at the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter, and the top items include laundry detergent, personal care items and gently used shoes. They are accepted during regular business hours at the Costa Mesa City Hall located at 77 Fair Drive.
The shelter operator, Mercy House, offers support and housing throughout Orange County. It has held drives for school necessities, breakfast packs and cleaning supplies, and continues to have donation needs for its 70-bed Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter. Current needs and volunteer opportunities can be seen on their Facebook page.
There are also summer and fall marketing internships available.
“Through volunteering and interning at Mercy House, students have gained real-world experience and valuable skills, but most importantly they’ve deepened their understanding of the homelessness epidemic in our community,” Mercy House Marketing Specialist Clayton Moore said. Contact Moore for internship opportunities.
Bracken’s Kitchen operates the commercial kitchen at the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter. Founded in 2013 by Bill Bracken, a chef who fell on hard times and created Bracken’s Kitchen after realizing the need for food stability in his community. According to Volunteer Engagement Coordinator Travis Bannerman, they provide up to 8,000 meals per day at the main hub in Garden Grove and hope to supply 2 million meals to the Orange County Mercy House shelters this year with the help of volunteers.
Bannerman recalls a conversation he once had about the impact of volunteering in the kitchen.
“One of the students said, ‘I talked to one of the people and they gave me insight as to how they showed up there. And they told me about their family and told me how they have experienced being on the street and now being in transitional housing. It encouraged me because I knew I was providing meals for them.’ I always encourage the volunteers to speak with them,“ he said.
Bannerman said Bracken’s Kitchen currently provides breakfast, lunch and dinner to 65 people daily at the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter with the goal of making sure they are all taken care of and comfortable.
Individual and group volunteer opportunities at Bracken’s Kitchen can be found on its website.
“We hope that everyone who works with us comes away with a greater empathy for our unhoused neighbors and an increased understanding of the solutions to the housing crisis,” Moore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.