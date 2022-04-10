OCC alumna Stephanie Rizo: Bringing stories to life

Orange Coast College alumna Stephanie Rizo is undoubtedly a go-getter. Far from her start of secretly attending private art seminars, working at the bustling on-campus Starbucks and constructing a six-month-long portfolio, Rizo has now established herself as an accomplished character designer and story artist.
While she grew up loving art, it wasn’t until after high school that Rizo decided to pursue it as a career. In order to reduce the hefty price tag that accompanies four-year art schools, she decided that she would attend OCC to learn the fundamentals of animation.
“That building was like a whole different world,” Rizo said of the OCC Art Department.
After putting together a portfolio, she got into the Laguna College of Art and Design in Laguna Beach. Even with scholarships and some support from her parents, it was too expensive to go to school there for four more years. After attending LCAD for a while, she decided to drop out and go back to OCC.
Back at OCC, she was determined to graduate with a degree or certificate. She was able to take some basic classes and eventually graduate with an OCC Narrative Illustration Certificate.
While most traditional art schools would require students to complete a portfolio, Rizo had to work to create one during her own time. She collaborated with her girlfriend at the time to come up with stories and create pieces.
“A lot of young students don’t know how to get their first job because they don’t have [a portfolio], but I think that as long as you work for maybe three or six months on your portfolio and start applying for places, it can help a lot,” Rizo said.
After six months, she finalized a story titled “Zaida and The Lost Stones Story.” This portfolio helped her to establish some freelance work.
While she was perfecting her portfolio at night, she was also working at the OCC on-campus Starbucks during the day.
“That job motivated me to want to get a full-time job,” Rizo said. “Even though I liked working at Starbucks, I didn’t want to be there for more than five years.”
OCC didn’t offer animation classes when Rizo attended the school in 2014, but she gained some drawing knowledge in her illustration classes. She looks back at her time at OCC fondly.
“That’s where I met all my good art friends,” Rizo said. “It’s a really great community not only in illustration, but in the whole department.”
Rizo didn’t pass up any opportunities. She had friends studying art at Cal State Fullerton, and they would sneak her into the Art Department, so that she could listen to guest speakers at the CSUF Pencil Mileage Club. The club often held events where artists from Disney or Cartoon Network would talk to the students. For almost a year, Rizo would attend these events and meet different people in the animation industry. She was also inspired by professors there who had formerly worked in animation.
Rizo continued to do freelance work while applying to places like Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Dreamworks, but nothing came of it. There was a point where she even decided that she was going to put art aside and work as a barista.
“I still wanted to try at least, so I gave myself a timeline,”Rizo said. “I was like ‘I give myself a year. If I am working on my stuff and I don’t find anything, I am going to try to do something else.’”
It was during this year-long effort that Rizo landed her first major job at the Disney Trainee and Apprentice Program. A recruiter that she had met at CSUF had reached out to her with the opportunity to apply, even though she didn’t do storyboarding at that point.
“It was a really big deal because I always wanted to work at Disney,” Rizo said. “I was like ‘I have a real job.’”
Rizo currently works at Sony Pictures Animation where she is a storyboard artist. She recently worked on “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One),” which will premiere in theaters on Oct. 7. Rizo is currently working on an undisclosed movie for Sony.
Working from home since the pandemic, Rizo attends meetings with directors who give her a page of a script. For the next week, she works on constructing panels where she draws what she imagines the scene to look like. She then pitches the storyboard to the director while reading the script, so that they can visualize it. While Rizo enjoys being able to draw characters, the editing process can become tedious.
“It’s a little stressful because you might have to go back and color something in or change a pose,” Rizo said.
Eventually, Rizo would like to focus on character design and move on from storyboarding. She still has time to do freelance at night, where she focuses on character design.
Rizo has gained a following on Instagram where she showcases different sketches and character design concepts. She recalls that she gained a lot of followers during an Instagram challenge called Inktober, where she would post a different drawing for all 31 days of the month.
“I would draw things like animals drinking coffee,” Rizo said. “People related to that a lot, which is really cool to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.