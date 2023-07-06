EXPLAINER: What is academic probation?

Academic probation may be unfamiliar to many Orange Coast College students, yet it carries significant consequences.
There are two types of probation at OCC: academic probation and progress probation. Progress probation is when a student has attempted 12 semester credits and 50% of their records show withdrawn (“W”), incomplete (“I”) or non-passing (“NP”).
What is academic probation? Academic probation is when a student taking 12 semester units in the district has a cumulative grade point average of less than 2.0 in all units that were graded.
What causes a student to get on academic probation?“Not doing well in [any of] your classes for more than two semesters and dropping more classes than completing classes,” Extended Opportunity Program and Services/Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education program specialist Shannon O’Neal said.
What can be the consequences of getting on academic probation?“[The] possibility of having to sit out from classes for a term or longer, losing your financial aid, and losing priority registration,” O’Neal said.
What is the academic improvement movement?A.I.M. is designed to help students that are on academic probation or dismissal. They address any obstacle that comes in a student's way, create action plans, and watch over the students progress towards their educational goals.
Who can students go to in order to sort out their academic probation? “Counselors, A.I.M program, and always work with your financial aid if you receive it,” O’Neal said. “Talking to a counselor about the situation will help understand what and where the struggle is and lead to solutions. Plan a successful next semester, maybe taking fewer units to be more successful. It will be less financial aid but you will keep it and not lose it.”
How can students avoid academic probation?“To avoid academic probation, pass all your classes with a C or better and complete more units than you drop, and avoid having two bad semesters in a row,” O’Neal said.
Find yourself on academic probation? Counselors are available for drop in appointments if there are quick questions. If you have concerns, schedule an appointment with a counselor as soon as possible. To schedule an appointment for academic probation or dismissal, call (714) 432-6902 or email occretention@occ.cccd.edu
