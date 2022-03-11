Seeking Sustainability: Exploring OCC Aquaponics

Orange Coast College’s Aquaponics Greenhouse is an oasis of calm, distinct from any other spot on campus. A warm wave of humidity swallows up the room, nurturing the butter lettuce and the shallots that thrive there. Water murmurs through the pipes and filters out noise from the outside world.
For marine science majors Magali Martinez and Samantha Garcia, it serves as a space where they have the freedom to explore aquaponics systems and find some peace of mind.
This semester marks the first time the greenhouse has been up and running with students learning and working on projects inside. The Horticulture Department and the Marine Science Department collaborated to turn this idea into a reality.
Aquaponics combines aquaculture (breeding and raising fish) and hydroponics systems (growing plants in water) to create food production. In this case, the greenhouse is being used to grow lettuce and shallots while raising Tilapia and Goldfish. The team intends on growing a variety of plants and raising more fish in the future.
Currently, there are five different systems of aquaponics and hydroponics at work: floating rafts, an aeromist tower, an ebb and flow system, nutrient film technique (NFT) and a dutch bucket system.
Garcia and Martinez maintain the greenhouse by checking the water levels, monitoring plant growth and tracking water chemistry. Both students taste test the lettuce from different growing conditions and take note of which crops they favor.
Recently, the OCC Culinary Department has partnered with the aquaponics system to harvest lettuce that will be used in the kitchen. The aquaponics team hopes to develop a rotation where the culinary department can gather food grown in the greenhouse every two weeks.
“The direction that we are heading with the Marine Science Department and the Aquarium Science Program is to really make things as applicable as possible for students looking for jobs, internships and ways that they can actually make money based off of the things that they’re learning,” Marine Science Associate Professor Robert Ellis said.
The concepts of farm-to-table food, less water waste and more sustainable food production all require an understanding of this technology.
Garcia and Martinez, who started as volunteers at the OCC Aquarium, are students spearheading the aquaponics project. They are completing a direct study in the space, which counts as a one-unit course.
“I believe that the end goal for this course, apart from having the freedom to grow things, is to have a rough draft of a manual for how our system works,” Martinez said.
Since the OCC Aquaponics system is still new, Garcia and Martinez must troubleshoot to better understand this specific system and improve it for future generations of students.
“Ever since I came here, so many doors have opened. I got to volunteer at the Marine Mammal Center,” Martinez said. “I feel like wherever I end up, I’ll always be connected with the school.”
Martinez, who left the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa to take classes at OCC during quarantine, hopes to return to a four-year school and achieve a Bachelor’s degree in Marine Science.
“They’re really good at getting you connected with other people, and even helped me get my job,” Garcia said of OCC’s Marine Science Department.
Garcia works at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium and has even transferred some of their jellyfish to the OCC Aquarium.
In the future, there may be courses available for all students to work directly with these aquaponics systems.
“If we can demonstrate how it can be done to train students to actually build, run and maintain it, then I think we’re doing a good service not only to our student population, but also to the surrounding community,” Ellis said.
