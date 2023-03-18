How does OCC attract international students?

Orange Coast College has more than 1,300 international students who come from all over the world and live on campus with members of their own communities. But with so many universities and community colleges in the U.S., how did they learn about OCC and what prompted them to decide to go there?
“My brother was a student at OCC," freshman economics major Jolin Jiao from China said. “OCC is a great place for students who want to transfer. I can take classes from two other schools that participate in Coast Colleges, so I never have trouble finding classes to take, which makes it easier for me to get my requirements."
Students also mentioned California's climate and proximity to the beach as a reason to attend OCC. Many students were attracted by the sunny days and the liberating free spirit associated with living near the beach.
Students were also attracted to OCC's unique, location-based classes, such as marine sports, which international students can only take abroad.
“OCC is the third-largest community college in California, and we have 135 majors which are included many unique classes, such as marine science, animation, film,sailing and, aviation science,” said Kristoffer Tribio, the assistant director of international admissions and recruitment. “We have a lot of student experiences, and they make it easier for students to approach their goals. Many of the international students I have spoken with are looking to transfer to university, so the attraction for them will be the many types of majors and the transfers that come with them.”
In addition, OCC’s large campus and facilities are very helpful for students in their college experience.
"I saw that OCC has great facilities and professors, which I thought would heal me a lot," economics major Mike Chang from Taiwan said. "For me, OCC has a brand new campus, which was very attractive."
In addition, The Harbour student housing at OCC has helped to alleviate some of the living concerns of international students. The fact that they do not need a Social Security number, and that the application process can be done from abroad is a big advantage for them.
There are many ways that international students learn about OCC. Some from social media such as YouTube and Instagram, while many others are recommended by older siblings or friends. A community of people with the same nationality at the school is one of the most reassuring factors for international students, for whom sharing information is important.
The International Education Center also cites other advantages and attractions at OCC, such as the support of the staffs, the school’s medical insurance policy and the wide variety of language examinations that are required for admission. By setting the bar for admission relatively low, OCC is open to a wide range of second language speaking international students.
