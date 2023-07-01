OCC’s CLEEO Project counsels students on long-term educational goals

The Counseling Latin@s for Equity and Engagement Project at Orange Coast College was started by Associate Professor of Counseling Eric Cuellar in 2017 to give all students, especially Latino students, a resource for counseling on post-undergraduate higher education, as well as cross-cultural learning on campus.
“CLEEO wants students to think of their education in three terms. Short term for semester grades, mid term for transferring or graduating with an associate’s, and long term for a higher education after graduating from a four year,” Cuellar said.
Approximately 66% of all undergraduates have enrolled in community colleges. Giving community college students as much information as possible about higher education could lead to higher paying jobs with higher degrees, according to Cuellar.
The project “aims to tackle post-undergraduate inequity by establishing an educational pipeline that reflects Latin@ demographic numbers in the U.S.,” Cuellar said.
Over 46% of community college students in California are Latin@/Hispanic students. As a matter of fact, Latin@ people make up roughly 20% of the population, while only making up roughly 9% of Ph.D. holders in the United States.
The project’s acronym is named as a project mainly for Latin@ students and has specially catered resources for the demographic, but it is really for all OCC students who wish to know more information about post-graduate education according to Cuellar.
In addition to counseling students, CLEEO gives students an opportunity to experience different cultures.
“It’s served as a cross-cultural opportunity and one of the main CLEEO aims is to provide an opportunity for cultural exchange of ideas,” Cuellar said. “That’s what makes it a very fruitful opportunity for the campus to incorporate this into the campus culture that appreciates diversity,”
“What people know most about CLEEO are their summits,” Associate Dean of Global Engagement Nathan Jensen said.
CLEEO holds its events in the OCC Multicultural Center and OCC Global Engagement Center according to Jensen. Most famously invited Dolores Huerta as a main speaker at one of their summits, a civil rights activist who worked alongside Cesar Chavez.
On April 25, the Multicultural Center held a CLEEO event with Father Gregory J. Boyle who started Homeboy Industries, an organization that helps people involved with gangs to get out of the lifestyle.
The CLEEO Project held their last summit of the semester on May 17 with a student panel at the Global Engagement Center room 109.
CLEEO also holds counseling workshops and some CLEEO Cohort classes, according to Jensen. These classes focus on political science and ethnic groups in the U.S.
Students give the project positive feedback, according to Jensen.
“It helps so many students, and students have told me what an impact it has made in their lives and helps them succeed,” he said.
