OCC students seeking sociability

Every student has a different school experience. At Orange Coast College, students are expressing concerns about being social. Students recognize that they need to break out of their comfort zone in order to make school and their experiences more enjoyable by building lifelong friendships, relationships and a support system.
Joining clubs, living in dorms, engaging in class more often, asking for help or simply complimenting other people might change a student’s experience at OCC.
Eight current OCC students were asked about their personal school experience. They discussed building confidence and getting out of their comfort zones as ways to go far, not only at OCC, but also in life.
Natural Science major Princessa Garcia considers herself an “anti-social person” who mainly keeps to herself. She talks in class when needed, but it doesn’t go further than a couple of sentences. The main purpose for conversation with other students is to ask if an answer is right, what the topic of class is for the day, etc. “I think that if I was more social my overall school experience would change because I would make more friends that would hopefully expand my knowledge of the school, like clubs,” Garcia said
Many of these students like to keep to themselves, and they all agreed with college being more lenient. There is more freedom with what they decide to do in and out of class. Having the social tier feel more difficult as most professors “only care about you being present in class, and raising your hand every once in a while.” Garcia said. With only simple requests that professors need from students in the classroom setting, it challenges students to break away from their comfort zone and talk among others.
“I’m mainly an in-and-out type of guy. I go to my classes and leave right when they're over,” business administration major Julio Guerra said. “Although I do wish that I would talk to more people so that we can share each other’s notes, or ask each other for help when needed.” He expresses that a step closer to friendship is having a classmate to help each other throughout the semester, hoping that sooner or later their conversations will be unrelated to school.
Wanting to step out of his shy bubble, Guerra takes it day by day. “I know that I need to put in effort to make friends, that not everyone is going to come up and talk to me because they can be as shy just like me and so I’m trying,” Guerra said.
The students interviewed said that they wanted to live in student housing to meet new people and create life-long friendships. “It's a sense of community with OCC peers.” said undecided major Tristan Cifuentes, who lives at The Harbour at Orange Coast College. He said that it was much easier to make friends and to explore Orange County from recommendations given by friends or roommates. Making it easier to meet new people as they would invite one another to explore what was recommended, it would be the beginning of a new friendship.
There are many ways to change personal experiences here at OCC, and many people to talk to to get you those resources. Every student's experience at OCC is different, how they view OCC is different. What's your take on OCC? What would you do to change your school experience? Comment below to leave your thoughts.
