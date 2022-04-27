The Bolsa Chica Wetlands are a vital ecological resource for threatened species of animals and plants surrounding Orange County and its residents.
“Wetlands in general provide a number of ecosystem services, benefits people obtain from ecosystems, that help support the natural world, but also our economy and the safety of our coastal communities,” said Kirsten Haltman, education program coordinator at the Bolsa Chica Conservancy.
Bolsa Chica contributes to the breeding of smaller species of fish and allows them to live in protected areas away from predators.
“Many species of marine fish and shellfish that we fish commercially use wetlands as a nursery habitat for their young, since wetlands are calm with little to no wave energy, compared to the coast,” Haltman said. “The low risk of predation and high levels of primary productivity, things that are at the base of the food chain, means they're ideal habitats for young fish to grow up in.”
According to Haltman, if the wetlands are lost, adult stocks of fish could collapse and compromise several levels of fishing jobs.
Bolsa Chica affects OC’s water supply because it acts as a filtering system for the water coming in from the ocean.
“Wetlands also help filter water and recharge groundwater tables, which then contributes to the freshwater supply we can use for everyday purposes,” Haltman said. “Filtering the water ensures that the ocean is safer to interact with, both in terms of food and activity.”
According to Lorraine Prinsky, Board Trustee of the Coast Community College District and Bolsa Chica Land Trust Docent, Bolsa Chica is under the Pacific Flyway, which is a large migratory highway for birds. This highway stretches from Alaska to South America and is a vital stopping point for these migratory birds to rest as well as to find food and water.
Rising sea levels are continuing to take a toll on coastal communities. As the sea levels rise, deterioration occurs in coastal habitats, such as the communities of local plants and animals.
“Rising sea levels will ultimately affect the whole of Bolsa Chica. As water levels rise, habitats at the edges, like the coastal sand dunes, will ultimately be lost,” Haltman said. “Species of birds that nest along the water's edge, like the Belding's Savannah Sparrow and the Ridgway's Rail, will lose that habitat.”
The rising sea levels will affect every part of the animal food chain, according to Haltman.
“If water begins to intrude on the upper levels of the wetlands, terrestrial animals like rabbits, squirrels, snakes and coyotes will lose their habitat, and be forced to find other homes, or may become locally extinct in some cases,” Haltman said. “This can have effects further up the food chain as larger animals like birds of prey, hawks, falcons etc., will lose their hunting habitat.”
As commercial construction and land development take over OC, the Bolsa Chica Wetlands and other state parks suffer.
“We need to stop the development of these habitats, including drilling for oil. As wetlands are paved over, we lose not only the diverse life forms there, but we endanger ourselves as well,” Prinsky said. “We lose the protection wetlands give us by filtering polluted water and absorbing excess rains. If pollution coming into the wetlands is too great, it will overwhelm the filtering properties of the wetlands and we will lose that benefit.”
According to Prinsky we will lose our protection against flooding if we continue to build on wetlands. As seen in New Orleans, part of the flooding is responsible for the loss of the wetlands there.
The Bolsa Chica Conservatory has a number of options for people to get involved, such as volunteer opportunities, memberships and community service.
They will be hosting an Earth Day festival on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve off of Warner Ave. Admission is free, but guests have to RSVP for public tours and interpretive animal feedings.
