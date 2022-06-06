How OCC's Veterans Resource Center helps heroes

“Al Anbar province, Iraq: While on a security convoy, we were driving on a mission and were hit by an IED (improvised explosive device). I was in the rear vehicle and over the radio we heard, “DOC DOC DOC!” And it was go time. Which meant I had to do my job, which was to provide medical treatment to wounded marines. After arriving at the scene and seeing my good friend bleeding from his limbs and abdomen, I stopped the bleeding by applying pressure dressing. After assessing his consciousness, airway and circulation, I made sure he was good to go. It all happened so fast and I didn’t even realize that my training had taken over. The reality of the whole situation set in after the adrenaline subsided, and I realized that I could've lost a friend.”
These are the kinds of stories you’d hear if you walked into the Orange Coast College Veterans Resource Center, located inside room 203 of the Student Union building, and asked war hero-turned-sociology-major Billy Evans to tell you about his most memorable missions. Evans served as a medic corpsman and has been working for and utilizing the Veterans Resource Center at OCC for about a year now.
“I came here in 2022 for sociology and heard about the OCC Veterans Resource Center from the OCC website. I found the contact information for Jonathan Jimenez, the director for the resource center, who then enrolled me and sat me down with a counselor,” Evans said. “We went over the possibilities of my educational path. I got to tour our facilities. They set me up with a lot of resources like the GI Bill, Chapter 31 rehabilitation, and discussed scholarships. If I didn't have the resources available to veterans and I didn’t have the network or the community, I wouldn't be in school. I’d probably be working. I might be drinking.”
The resource center can provide veterans with connections to a well-earned free education, counselors, housing, employment, a place to study complete with computers and more. It even works with organizations, such as Vet Net, that specialize in mental health. The problem is, not many people know about the Veterans Resource Center and the resources sometimes go unused.
The Veterans Resource Center mainly utilizes the Post-9/11 GI Bill, which provides veterans with three years of free schooling and a housing allowance where veterans are paid a monthly housing allotment and a book stipend. The Post-9/11 GI Bill also has an extension for student veterans in a STEM major or trying to receive teaching accreditation.
The Veterans Resource Center is open to veterans and dependents of veterans utilizing educational benefits from Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also catch them doing events such as barbeques and graduation fair booths, and the facilities are open during the summer as well. For more information, visit its website.
