Get to know CCCD Chancellor Whitney Yamamura

Whitney Yamamura, a professor, president, dean and now chancellor, has had a long career in the community college system, making him a very unique addition to the Coast Community College District.
Yamamura is a fourth-generation Japanese-American who grew up in middle-class America whose father was a school teacher for over 30 years and taught him the values of exceeding the expectations of the AAPI community and breaking the stereotypes associated with being a minority in education.
Growing up as a minority with a passion for teaching, Yamamura had to learn about both the harmful and beneficial effects of certain stereotypes associated with being Asian in a field predominantly run by those with backgrounds from the dominant culture.
As CCCD’s second Asian American and Pacific Islander leader in its 76-year history, it is important to Yamamura to keep his attention on students and focus on their best interests.
“You make a conscious decision to work in the community college system and to me, it's because of students, so I can’t lose that,” Yamamura said. “If I do, I’ve lost who I am and why I chose my career.”
Since his inauguration in September 2022, Yamamura has dedicated his time to giving students at all three colleges in the CCCD the opportunities and resources they need to succeed.
Yamamura is passionate about ensuring incarcerated students, veterans and international students are given a good support system to help them achieve their goals.
“We need to level the playing field, not just provide access to students but provide the ability to succeed in equal measure,” Yamamura said.
His career in academia began as an economics professor at American River College in Los Rios, where he later served as Dean of Behavioral and Social Sciences.
“I enjoyed seeing the light bulb go off on students' faces – there’s nothing more satisfying than that,” Yamamura said. “As a dean, you don’t get that anymore but your ability to impact students is greater.”
Throughout his career, Yamamura has demonstrated his desire to support and nurture his students academic success.
“I want to perpetuate that culture and that sense of creativity and innovation,” Yamamura said.
In his first year as dean at American River, Yamamura collected and saved enough funds to get the Anthropology Department an original figure of Lucy, a historically significant ancestor of early humans.
In later years, during the 2008 recession, Yamamura was forced to cut costs at the college, a difficult decision for anyone to make. However, his goal was to keep the cuts from impacting students as much as possible.
In order to do this, and to keep students’ best interests in mind, rather than cutting a few funds from all programs, Yamamura protected the core of what students needed to transfer.
While both difficult and controversial, Yamamura wanted students to be able to meet the necessary requirements for transfer regardless of whether or not all classes had full funding.
In July 2017, Yamamura became the president at Folsom Lake College where he grew the incarcerated students program and lowered the reincarceration rate of students from over 60% to 1.6%.
“Students who are in desperate need of higher education can turn their life around,” Yamamura said.
Yamamura also dedicated time to supporting veterans and setting up services and programs similar to the ones student-athletes have access to to ensure they are able to stay in school.
Happy at Folsom, Yamamura contemplated staying until retirement. However, Yamamura decided to challenge himself and apply his skills and leadership to leading a district.
Yamamura was very selective and only applied to two districts – one being CCCD.
“I was very privileged and honored to be selected by the board as chancellor,” Yamamura said.
Yamamura was drawn to the CCCD because it proved to be a very healthy organization that fosters cooperation and collegiality among the colleges.
When stepping into his role as chancellor, Yamamura commended the entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and innovation of the students within the district.
Yamamura highlights, in particular, OCC’s waterfront campus and bridge as well as The Harbour. He spoke highly of the people who engaged in the creative thought process and how they imagined something people at the time probably thought was not going to happen and persevering anyway, calling it “pretty powerful innovation.”
“There are 115 community colleges and 72 districts. There’s not a lot of districts that can claim those kinds of innovations,” Yamamura said.
Yamamura has goals to perpetuate that culture, sense of creativity and innovation. He wants to find resources so that students who have ideas can be told ‘yes’, even if it might take a while or if it looks like a dream because of obstacles. If it supports the students, he wants to “figure it out.”
“It’s not an innovation of mine. It's me uncovering a virtue that exists and wanting to make sure that while I’m here as chancellor that that is enhanced and supported,” Yamamura said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.