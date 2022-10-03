OCC student rides 2,000 miles to help save lives

Bernardo Moreno, an international student from Ecuador, has achieved many milestones at Orange Coast College. His commitment to being involved with many clubs and organizations, such as volunteering at the OCC Student Center and as an active member of the STEM club, has made him a stand out in the community.
Bernardo has also had success outside campus as an athlete. Moreno did professional triathlons from 16 until 22 years old. “After I became a professional triathlete, I got badly injured on my hip and had to stop and get surgery in May 2021,” Moreno said. “That’s when I decided to come back to OCC to study full time.”
Moreno has a passion for science and followed that path at OCC. To get more experience in that field, he decided to get a job at Children’s Hospital of Orange County as a volunteer. Moreno worked eight-hour shifts throughout the 2021-2022 school year. Doing research at CHOC is where he strengthened his passion for science.
“I met a lot of Latin kids, whose minority is also my minority,” Moreno said. “I met these kids that have the worst diseases and you think to yourself: ‘What has this kid done to deserve this?’”
Hearing about these experiences of children at CHOC devastated Moreno.
“The kids don’t have the opportunities to really discover the world because they are socially and economically disadvantaged, but most of all, they don’t have the opportunity to experience life…a gift that every human being must have,” Moreno said.
Moreno wanted to contribute in his own meaningful way. Along with his brother Sebastian Moreno and friend Elliot Prybil, Moreno created a goal to travel the entire state of California by bicycle only. The name of the event was The Ride Tour of California held from Aug. 10 to Aug. 28.
Bernardo reached out to CHOC, who helped the cause by setting up the donation page. They hoped their efforts would bring attention to their cause and donations to help the children in need. Their mission would help aid the funding needed to treat the children with their diseases.
OCC Foundation executive director Doug Bennett also helped promote the event and got Pepsi to sponsor beverages. “I thought it was exciting when he first came in,” Bennet said. “Sixteen-hundred miles seemed like a lot with all of the dangers out there on the road. I think CHOC is a good cause…my grandkids all at different times have had treatment there. It’s a worthy organization.”
Targel is a brand that uses energy gels to fuel runners and bicyclists when water isn’t around. It was another sponsor that gave Moreno’s team a lot of gel to help them with the ride. The gels carry glucose and carbs which provided them energy for over 90 minutes.
Moreno’s team started at Stanford University Palo Alto and headed towards Sacramento, and then Lake Tahoe. Next, they visited Yosemite National Park and made their way to Fresno. From there, the team went to Palm Springs, and later headed to San Diego, finishing at the CHOC hospital.
“We would sleep mostly in our tents and wake up the next morning super tired on our legs,” said Moreno. “I remember heading towards San Diego when the heat was killing us, so we had to stop after an hour on that day. It must’ve been a miracle from God because the sky became cloudy and it started to rain, which allowed us to make it. It was truly the hardest day of the trip.”
The team finished on Aug. 28 at the CHOC hospital, accomplishing 2,000 miles. The ride has raised $2,000 dollars in donations from the community as a reward for Moreno’s valiant effort in creating and executing this event. “We believe this is the important period for raising donations after the insane thing we did,” said Moreno.
Moreno hopes to transfer to a four-year school as a bioengineering major in the fall 2023.
“We hope to do something similar to this next summer to help more kids of my Latin minority in other communities,” Moreno said. “I hope to maybe do something in my country, Ecuador, as well, to support my people.”
