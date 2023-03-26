5 things to do for spring break

Spring break has just arrived at Orange Coast College, as the beaches crowd, the shopping starts, finding parking gets tougher and the wait times for restaurants get longer. If you’re unsure on what to do this spring break, here are five things to do for spring break.
Need a day to wind down after the stress from midterms and give yourself a “me day” or an “us day”? Have a picnic at the beach or a park with a blanket, some food, either a book, journal, or a speaker. If you want to take it a step further, treat yourself to a spa or massage, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial in Costa Mesa is the place to go if you decide to do multiple massage and facial treatments, as they do all sorts of different facial and massage treatments. There’s also Element Massage in Costa Mesa. A Little Touch of Heaven day spa in Newport Beach is another great place to go to relax. This is a great way to start your week off from all school-related stress and begin your spring break with a bang.
If you want to try something new, and don’t mind getting your hands dirty, take a pottery class. Pottery classes are a fun thing to do either by yourself or some friends, even if no one has done pottery in their life. This is a fun way to express yourself, whether it is the type of dish you make, or how you decide to paint your pottery, unleash your creativity. Costa Mesa Ceramics Studio has great instructors that teach you step by step how to work with clay and the tools. Their pottery classes do fill up fairly quickly however there is also ARTime Barro in Costa Mesa, and Mud Hen Clay and Art Studio in Tustin.
Want to enjoy the flowers that are finally blooming and the nice fresh air. Why not enjoy the nice-but-wacky weather in a garden? Sherman Library & Gardens in Newport Beach is a small garden with a restaurant inside. It is only $5 admission to enjoy the outside and the beautiful flowers that are in full bloom. Want to dress up all nice and have a mini photo shoot? Noguchi Garden in Costa Mesa is a minimalist sculpture garden and is where many people go to take photos. If you enjoy taking small road trips then The Flower Fields in Carlsbad is a great way to enjoy a drive, get all dolled up and enjoy the day with a nice cup of lemonade and a tractor ride around the fields.
Don’t feel like going out? Stay in and have a movie night. Great shows and movies are on our favorite streaming services like netflix, HBO, peacock, hulu, and more. Enjoy the company of your bed with family, friends, pets or even yourself, some snacks and binge watch your favorite shows, movies or start something new. Want to take it a step further? Build a fort. Get all your blankets, pillows, and begin your childhood dreams by building your dream fort and enjoy the binge watching in the fort inside your home.
Spend this spring with family or friends with some friendly competition, and throw a game night. Add some food, and drinks if you like and get this game night going. What’s so fun about game nights is that they show everyone’s true colors, and how dirty your family and friends are willing to get in order to win. The card game Werewolf, Spoons,5-second Rule and so many more are great games to get a good laugh with everyone. Game nights are also a nice way to lay off the electronics and spend time with your loved ones. Be prepared for the betrayal, the lies, the stress, but most importantly get ready for the laughs.
Enjoy some fresh air on your week off unless you rather stay at home. If you'd rather stay inside, try opening a window.
