Building skills through OCC’s Career Launch, Mentor Collective

In a post-COVID-19 world, working professionals and students have had to adapt to new approaches in the job market to exemplify resilience, active learning and creativity in their employability. There is competitive pressure to make a lasting impression in a world where pace matters now that employers are adjusting to opening up the hiring process on a wider scale with work-from-home opportunities.
Career Launch, a new program that piloted last fall, has started a workshop series this spring for all students with opportunities at Orange Coast College for students to align themselves with the right support and skill builders to set them up for success.
“Career Launch is partnered with Career Launch Academy that helps facilitate students to build their resume on their website that is tailor-made to the student’s needs,” OCC Career and Technical Education counselor Katie Ottoson said.
Each Career Launch cohort meets weekly for a total of four sessions on the 3rd floor of Watson Hall. Coaching and check-in with sessions are designated to job search strategies, resume and refining and using LinkedIn as a management tool.
Cindy Voss, adjunct general counselor for CTE, said that students are encouraged to utilize the power of their peers here at OCC. When discussing the diverse certification programs offered at OCC, Voss highlighted the successful transfer rates and holistic environment in professional teaching when discussing the importance of building confidence.
Voss said that it is important to develop soft skills, integration and providing an environment that is open to innovation that is centered around the students in preparing students for an interview, creating a strong impact with the right knowledge.
Having started her OCC career as Academic Dean of CTE in 2016, then acquiring the position of Dean of Business and Computing three years ago, Lisa Knuppel wondered what ways her experiences could merge into other opportunities for OCC students as she oversees the CTE funding and mentoring programs.
“The Business Department did not have any assets for the good of the students, so we started to develop opportunities where the faculty engaged with established internships,” Knuppel said.
However, these opportunities are not solely reserved for OCC business students. They are made available to everyone, regardless of what a student is majoring in.
“Business is everywhere,” Knuppel said. “Because at the end of the day, you’re going to work with people. It’s important that employers know you can work on a team.”
Knuppel championed how the majority of a student’s success is determined by how they communicate in an interpersonal environment. Knuppel and the CTE committee provide supervision with specific counselors right in the division.
“The counselor is the specialist, a value-added approach for the students,” Knuppel said, with the readiness for students to explore their career interests with Mentor Collective, which launched in November.
“Industry advisers come once a semester so that we can ensure our curriculums are up-to-date,” OCC Director of Workforce Development and Career Services Ginger Neel said, with approximately 100 mentors and mentees matched as of March 2. Mentors have the opportunity to help students set and achieve goals by making the right connections and preparing them with the tools they need in their future careers.
With a one-year commitment required, students can sign up for OCC’s Mentor Collective for free using the registration link to complete a short survey about themselves, be matched with the right mentor and maintain that connection regularly throughout the year.
Recruiting students is going on currently and the next mentor matching will begin in October.
