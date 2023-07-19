Nature of Birds: Curiosity takes flight

Nature of Birds is one of two field research classes Orange Coast College offers that takes advantage of the biodiversity that exists around Orange County.
OCC Biological Sciences Professor and Department Chair Kelli Elliot spearheads the six-week, hands-on class by organizing six different locations prime for bird watching.
The class benefits from OCC’s close proximity to the Pacific Ocean and access to the vast inland, which brings in an array of resident shorebirds and other migratory birds for casual watchers to avid hobbyists to experience.
In a trip to the Bolsa Chica Wetlands on May 5, the class implemented a survey method for comparing the diversity of birds to a data set students collected the week before from Newport Back Bay.
Elliott arrived equipped with a class set of Nikon binoculars ideal for birdwatching in addition to a spotting scope propped on a tripod for students to gather, utilize and share. Students rely on both sight and sound, waiting for witchity noises, cooings or screechings of bird indications.
The Bolsa Chica Wetlands has a biodiverse ecosystem and healthy tidal flow and has attracted many restoration efforts. Oil companies have built a platform where it’s safe for birds to nest rather than resort to using the powerlines. The terrain varies in knobby hills, jetties, grasshopper oil drillers, fields of mustard and pickleweed.
Being in one of the six field research locations Elliott has planned in the course curriculum, students become citizen scientists with the opportunities to discover resident herons gathering to feed on fish with their unique stance or the nests they have built in the palm trees.
Students also learn that white pelicans cannot dive because they’re too buoyant, so instead they corral in a group, creating a ring to capture fish.
“It’s really cool to be out in nature and to see all these birds as a class,” biological science major Ethan Moawad said. “I bring my camera with a long lens so I also have the opportunity to capture some really awesome photos.”
Each student has a class copy of their “Sibley Birds West: Field Guide to Birds of Western North America” guidebook where they examine distinguishable features such as tufts, crowns and bill width while taking into account the spring breeding season.
Students are exposed to mallard ducks, common yellowthroats, sparrows, rock pigeons, colonies of gulls and at least one resident forester tern among the migratory terns.
“In five years from now, if you’re still having a hard time with terns– it’s ok,” Elliot said. “To notice slight differences, and looking at those details, not just bird identification and just paying attention to details, it’s about not accepting our first glance. It’s being ok with being wrong.”
In a field research class, it’s difficult to obtain control groups in nature. But it also serves as a life lesson that Elliott incorporates in her teaching to not always base conclusions on a first impression.
“There’s so many amazing things to see that I didn’t know of before when I was undeclared [major],” biological science major Eryn Oelstrom said when remembering the first class trip to San Joaquin Wildlife Sanctuary five weeks prior. “All you have to do is just, look.”
Oelstrom is looking forward to her summer internship researching raptors at the Crystal Cove Conservancy. The Nature of Birds class has helped her gain the hands-on experience she needs in order to align herself with her biological sciences passion where she can assist in monitoring raptors, and highlights that students outside of OCC can’t get this kind of unique experience at other community colleges.
Throughout the class trip at the Tucker Wildlife Sanctuary, the lazuli bunting that is on the cover of the students’ guidebooks and the gnatcatcher birds were priority for looking out. Depending on the day and time, moments were filled with sightings of Anna hummingbirds, acorn woodpeckers, morning doves and white-breasted nuthatches and sounds of the spotted towhee calling.
Elliott hushes the class when they approach a designated amphitheater at the sanctuary. “It’s something we need to take into serious consideration when we’re out here entering their territory,” Elliott said. “We must practice birding etiquette and not scare them with an aggressive approach. These guys are shy.”
Students were on the lookout for Coastal California gnatcatchers since they are a part of California’s watchlist for potential endangerment. Elliott stresses the two importances of loss of scrubs due to urbanizations and the calbirds that followed ranchers which are group parasitic, meaning they are birds that depend on others birds to raise their young. It’s one of many topics of habitat restoration efforts discussed throughout the course.
“When I was young, I really liked watching nature documentaries,” biological science major Leon Thach said, with the aspiration to work in environmental conservation. “I got into [environmental sciences] after seeing how messed up we are to the environment. How can we continue to do this to the planet we live on?”
It’s a grim reality when examining the relationships between human and animal interaction, notably with birds and modern urbanization from buildings with glass or electrical towers being built driving out wildlife habitats.
But the class’ activities serve as an opportunity to play with science that enables students to get closer to build knowledge about the importance of the natural world.
The Bolsa Chica Wetlands shares a unique history with Ducks Unlimited, which is a duck hunting organization that initially funded the preservation of the area for sport. The area brings an abundance of diverse bird species that have adapted well for years with local efforts from the Bolsa Chica Conservancy at their Interpretive Center. The center promotes leadership involvement and education on sustainability to improve the livelihood of the coastal community.
Throughout the six weeks, students are expected to create a bird book of their field notes consisting of their direct thoughts and observations in addition to recording the date, temperature and weather conditions as a part of their final grade.
Students have the chance to not only write their comments to remember later, but to write them down to remember these shared moments and wrap up the semester with an impact from the Nature of Birds class.
Nature of Birds will be offered again in the fall 2024 semester at OCC.
Reporter Samantha Griffen contributed to this story.
