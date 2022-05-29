Events bringing life to OCC campus this summer

With summer just around the corner and the lives of those impacted by COVID-19 slowly creeping back to normal, students at Orange Coast College are questioning how to spend their vacations.
Summer is the time to unwind, relax and have fun, especially after a stressful and busy semester. Here are some things to do on campus and in the surrounding OCC campus area.
OCC Swap Meet
The OCC Swap Meet occurs every Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Adams Avenue parking lot on the OCC campus. Students and visitors can shop for vintage finds and new merchandise. Vendors sell anything from fresh produce, clothing, books and even knickknacks.
“My family actually sells produce at the swap market,” second year OCC student, Sara Gustavo said.“I love being there and seeing people supporting local vendors. It’s a great way to meet other sellers and purchase some cool finds.”
OCC Planetarium
The OCC Astronomy Department will be hosting “Telescope Night” on June 9 from 8 to 10 p.m. Students and visitors can see celestial sights through real telescopes, free of charge. Attendees are advised to park in Lot E, right near the OCC Planetarium where the telescopes will be set up outside.
“Most people don’t have an opportunity to regularly be able to look through a real telescope and see some of the really interesting things that are going on in the sky, and so we want to create an accessible way for people to be able to do that,” Planetarium Director Scott Mitchell said. “We have our astronomy faculty and our experts there to talk about all the things that people are seeing.”
The OCC Planetarium also has many other events and shows throughout the summer. On July 2 at 3 p.m, visitors will experience “Phantom of the Universe,” a show that teaches the audience about the mysteries of dark matter. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children and senior citizens.
“It’s a really interesting and fun educational experience and a way to broaden your horizons and learn more about the universe,” Mitchell said.
OC Fair and Events Center
The annual Orange County Fair will take place on July 15 through Aug. 14 at the OC Fair and Events Center, right down the street from the OCC campus.
This year's theme is “Feel the Sunshine,” encouraging those to come out and celebrate the summertime.
The OC Fair offers rides, carnival games, petting zoos, competitions and foods from around the world. Tickets must be purchased online for specific dates and are not sold at the door.
The Lab Anti-Mall
Just 10 minutes away from the OCC campus, The Lab is an indoor-outdoor environment that houses unique clothing stores, vegan restaurants, zero waste stores, plant shops and so much more.
Whether students are looking to study for summer classes in an upbeat environment at The Lab’s Nook Coffee Bar, or find vintage and designer clothing at The Lab’s thrift store, Buffalo Exchange, The Lab has something for everyone.
The Lab also offers monthly pop-up markets on the first Sunday of every month from noon to 4 p.m. At the Maker’s Mart, individuals will have the opportunity to buy art from local artists where there will also be live music, over 15 vendors and free workshops.
