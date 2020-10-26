The Orange Coast College Career Center is hosting a free virtual career fair for students and alumni looking for a job that will be held from 10 a.m to 1 p.m on Tuesday.
This will be an opportunity to meet with recruiters from local businesses looking to hire for internships, full-time and part job positions. Currently, there are 36 employers who are looking to hire that are listed to attend this event. Some of these employers include the Los Angeles Police Department, Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and Hyatt Hotel of Huntington Beach.
Those who want to attend the fair, must create an account on OCC’s Job Portal and RSVP to the event.
After creating an account, it is helpful to have a resume prepared and uploaded to the job portal profile. Each attendee looking for a job will be able to view the list of employers and select “Favorite” employers they would like to meet that day. In addition, further preparation is to dress professionally and be ready to meet employers via zoom.
To receive resources for tips for a successful virtual college fair, watching Quick Tour for Students will help for preparation. A demonstration video of the interaction between students and employers during the fair can be found online.
In addition, the OCC Career Center hosts a series of workshops that provide tips and resources for students looking to get hired. Specifically, the ”Get Hired” workshops provide tips on resume and cover letter format, as well as interview skills. The next “Get Hired” workshop will take place on Thu., Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.
The OCC Career Center also hosts a Virtual Career Shadowing Lab and Virtual Linkedin Lab every Tuesday. The Virtual Career Shadowing Lab allows a student to observe someone in a certain career to see what the job is really like. The Virtual Linkedin Lab educates the skillset of Linkedin with expert-led videos from several businesses, technology, and creative industries. Currently, OCC students can obtain free access to Linkedin Learning.
For information on this event and upcoming ones, visit the OCC Career Center website.
