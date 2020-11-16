Orange Coast College and the Orange County Health Care Agency have collaborated to offer COVID-19 testing free of charge to OCC students and employees on Thursday, Nov. 19 at the OC Fairgrounds testing super site, OCC President Angelica L. Suarez has announced.
On Thursday, OCC students, faculty and staff will have their own designated lane at the Fairgrounds site. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online.
The tests that will be offered are PCR tests, meaning it will show if someone is currently infected with COVID-19 and may be contagious. The nasal swab test is about 95% accurate at the time of first symptoms and results can be returned within 2-3 days of testing.
The OC Health Care Agency has partnered with OCC to continue testing across the street from campus over the coming weeks, according to Suarez’s statement.
The partnership between Suarez and Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley was celebrated on social media, when Foley congratulated both parties over Twitter.
“I’m so glad we were able to work this out for the students & staff at OCC. Testing is critical to isolate the spread and stay in the less restrictive tier,” Foley said in a tweet. “[This is] great news. I look forward to our continued partnership.”
On Nov. 13, the day that Suarez released her statement on the opening of a new testing site, 9,865 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Orange County, the highest mark in the area since Aug. 14, when just over 10,000 people tested positive, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that Orange County will be demoted to the Purple Tier of reopening, the most restrictive of the four tiers. Enforcement of this tier will begin Nov. 17.
Newsom described the maneuver as “pulling an emergency break,” as the abrupt backtrack will pull 94% of California’s population back to square one of COVID-19 reopening.
As both state and local officials desperately combat the pandemic, OCC President Suarez remains confident in her approach.
“I know that our combined efforts will help us weather this pandemic and lead us to a brighter future,” Suarez said in an email.
