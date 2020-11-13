Coast Report received seven awards at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges Fall 2020 Virtual Conference on Nov. 8.
The JACC conference hosted workshops and lectures with professional journalists, introductions to state university journalism programs, journalism-related contests, and an awards ceremony.
Kate Bent received an honorable mention in the Profile Feature category for “A Campus in Mourning,” and first place in the Sports Feature Photo for the picture accompanying that article.
Matthew Gomez received a sports game story honorable mention for his article “Crowd Gathers at the House that Alto Built.”
Jessica Bustos and Oceana Christopher received honorable mentions in the opinion category for their articles “Commencement Cancellation is a Loss” and “When the Leader Can’t Be Trusted,” respectively.
The Coast Report Editorial Board received an Honorable Mention in the editorial category for their article “Govt. Gridlock.”
The Coast Report staff was awarded fourth place for front page layout.
The annual three-day conference, normally held in Burbank during March, was held Nov. 6-8 after being postponed due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.
