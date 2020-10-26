Orange Coast College students now have the opportunity to vote for one student senate candidate as polls opened on Sunday at occvotes.com.
Students will vote between two candidates, Nathan Harvey and Luke Venzlaff. There will be no write-in candidates.
Once on the website, students will need to log in using their student email. This will lead them to a page with both candidates pictures and their statements where the students can submit their votes.
The voting is open until Fri., Oct. 30 at noon.
The results will be announced through the OCC website and on the ASOCC Instagram page on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
