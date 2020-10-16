The Orange Coast College Transfer Center is hosting a series of live virtual workshops via Zoom during this month designed specifically toward helping OCC students applying to transfer to schools for fall 2021. These transfer-oriented workshops will focus on transfer opportunities, requirements and procedures for UC and CSU institutions.
There are two separate workshops: UC oriented and CSU oriented. CSU workshop dates will be held on Oct. 20 from 5 p.m - 6:30 p.m, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m - 12:30 p.m, and Oct. 28 from 10 a.m - 11:30 a.m. UC workshops are available on Oct. 21 from 1:30 p.m - 3 p.m, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m - 4:30 p.m, and Oct. 29 from 11 a.m - 12:30 p.m.
By attending a virtual workshop, OCC students will learn the ropes of the application process, and gain insight on the UC and CSU transfer checklist.
Students must pre-register online. Student I.D numbers are required upon registering. Day of registrations will not be accepted and late participants will be asked to reschedule.
There will also be pre-recorded workshop videos for students who are not able to attend the live workshops.
For any additional questions in regards to transfer, the OCC Transfer Center offers virtual walk-in appointments. However, if you have not yet met with a counselor and do not have a student education plan, you must schedule an appointment with general counseling.
For any further questions, email transfercenter@occ.cccd.edu
