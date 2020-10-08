OCC fall enrollment rates decline

Orange Coast College, along with other California colleges, have experienced a notable decline in their enrollment rates this fall semester.
According to EdSource, community colleges across California have seen a decline in student enrollment this fall, with some falling by double-digits. falling, showing that this is not an easy process. Schools such as Chaffey College and Los Angeles Southwest have experienced drops as much as 15% to 20%.
“I can only speculate why OCC’s numbers did not fall as much as some of the colleges, but looking at the colleges at the top of the list at least two of the colleges appear to have large offerings in career education courses, which are difficult to translate into online or synchronous remote format,” said Sheri Sterner, dean of Research Planning and Institutional Effectiveness at OCC.
Sterner said that OCC faculty and deans have found solutions for career education programs to still be offered and have IT services proactively reach out to students meeting specific criteria to offer help with internet problems.
Sterner said that OCC’s headcount, the actual number of individual students enrolled, declined 8.9% and seat count, students enrolled in multiple classes, declined 10.8% when compared to Fall 2019.
In fall 2019, the student headcount at OCC was 20,259 students and the seat count enrollment was 60,262 students.
Now this semester, fall 2020, the student headcount, dropped to 18,280 students and the seat count enrollment has dropped to 56,160.
Sterner said that COVID-19 has different effects on enrollment for resident and non-resident students. However, she said that a gradual reduction in high school graduates and low unemployment rates have also had an effect on the enrollment rate at OCC and many other community colleges.
Meanwhile, OCC has officially announced that the spring 2021 semester will be held mostly online.
“Historically, spring semesters have both lower headcount and seat count enrollment.” Sterner said, “The largest factor is the uncertainty with COVID-19 and how it affects other factors that influence enrollment, such as the unemployment rate."
