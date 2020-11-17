The Orange Coast College Student Health Center has collaborated with the Peer Health Action Team to host a virtual Substance Abuse Prevention Fair and Great American Smoke Out event from 11:10 a.m to 12:35 p.m on Wednesday via Zoom.
Participants will be given the opportunity to play games along with winning prizes. The topics will include the harms of alcohol, cannabis, vaping and other drugs. There will also be ways to connect with local treatment and recovery resources.
Register online to attend this event.
