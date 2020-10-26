California Community Colleges received its largest philanthropic gift to date, the chancellor’s office announced on Oct. 20.
The $100-million donation from the Jay Pritzker Foundation is set to provide scholarships and financial help to students in degree or transfer programs to encourage education in disadvantaged economic areas of California.
Tuition for California community colleges is already priced lower than others in the country. The average price for California community colleges is $1,636 per year. In Arizona, it’s $1,830 per year, and in Oregon $5,223. Yet, in California, the Student Expenses and Resource Survey found that non-tuition expenses – including housing, food, transportation, school supplies and textbooks – average $1,991 per month and $18,000 per nine-month academic year.
This donation will help students who are providing for themselves as well as paying for their tuition, books and other expenses. It is expected to benefit tens of thousands of students struggling financially.
According to a press release, for the first five years, Foundation CCC will deliver grants to 34 community colleges in the three regions with the lowest percentage of adults who have degrees. In the first year, the foundation will grant $150,000 per college.
“It is exciting news that a single donor would be willing to donate $100 million to benefit deserving California community college students,” said Doug Bennett, executive director of the Orange Coast College Foundation. “Hopefully, the gift will inspire other donors to do the same for California community college students including those at OCC.”
Bennett said OCC will not be a direct beneficiary of the first round of scholarships from this grant. Thirty-seven schools from various community college districts in disadvantaged socio-economic areas of California, including the Inland Empire, will be receiving the initial fund.
“The goal of the grant is to help the community colleges with the highest percentage of economically disadvantaged grants and the stories implied the number of participating colleges may be increased in the future,” Bennett said.
