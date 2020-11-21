OCC creates one-stop webpage for resources

The Orange Coast College added a page to its website that lists services for students who may be struggling through these challenging times.
Stay the Course was created as a one-stop page for students to receive assistance from any of the student support services that are traditionally available on campus.
The page was created by the OCC Success Matters team to provide registration information and opportunities to continuing students.
"We serve as a point of connection to the various resources and services being offered across our virtual campus," said Audrey Crouse, the student retention specialist. "The larger strategy is to help students stay on their path and complete their educational goals."
The team hosts workshops, checks in with students every four weeks, and offers registration support via Zoom, phone or email.
There are now 33 different sections for all types of help on the Stay the Course Pirates page.
Service may be needed now more than ever with the fall semester ending in a few weeks and OCC announcing that the spring semester will continue to be online.
"Your success matters," Crouse said. "If we don't have the answers, we will know who does."
For more information and to find out how to receive help, visit the Stay the Course Pirates page on the OCC website.
