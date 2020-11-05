The Associated Students of Orange Coast College Sustainability Committee is hosting a virtual prize-giveaway event on Zoom called ‘Lunch and Learn about Sustainability’ today from 1 p.m to 1:45 p.m.
This event will include informative videos on sustainability which participants will be tested on afterward in a Kahoot game for a chance to win a gift card to an environmentally friendly company. Two winners will be chosen to receive a prize of a $30 gift card to either Eco Now or Package Free.
The OCC Sustainability Committee’s purpose is to attain sustainable efficiency and teaming up with the campus to promote sustainable practices. Overall, their goal is to spread awareness, promote recycling, and spread knowledge.
“As a Sustainability Committee, we want to make our community and our world a greener place,” Eric Ceja Ruiz, Sustainability Committee Chair, said in an email. “We constantly promote ways for students to get involved in working towards this. When we were allowed on campus, we were also in charge of collecting the recycling bins on campus and delivering them to the OCC recycling center.”
This is the first time the Sustainability Committee is holding a virtual event.
