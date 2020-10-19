Undocumented Student Action Week underway

California Community Colleges has established this week as the fourth annual Undocumented Student Action Week to serve as a campaign to advocate and provide support resources for the undocumented student population.
There are over 50,000 undocumented students enrolled in the California Community College system and hundreds of undocumented students currently attend Orange Coast College.
“These students — often referred to as Dreamers — are our friends, classmates, students and campus leaders, and they enrich our community by their strength of spirit and determination to better their lives, and the lives of their families, through education,” said OCC President Angelica Suarez in an email to OCC community. “I am proud of our College’s commitment to ensuring that all students feel welcome and valued at OCC, regardless of their immigration status.”
Although COVID-19 has inhibited many in-person activities and events from occurring, there will be a series of virtual webinars offered to those who want to participate in this week’s campaign. A different webinar will be held each day this week, addressing updates on financial aid support, policy, undocu-leadership and transfer/workforce opportunities.
Registration for the webinars can be found online and are open to any college student or faculty member. Many of these webinars are pre-recorded and can be viewed at any time.
Other ways of participating and showing support are by signing up for OCC’s UndocuAlly Training, which will take place on Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., subscribing to OCC’s UndocuScholars newsletter, or making a donation to OCC’s Foundation to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) renewal cost for undocumented students at OCC.
In addition, anyone can change their Zoom backgrounds to show support for the Undocumented Student Action Week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.