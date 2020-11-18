Orange Coast College launched a COVID-19 dashboard on its website last week to provide weekly updated information on the number of self-reported student and employee COVID-19 cases.
“The dashboard is just a way of communicating more broadly and more efficiently,” said Rebecca Morgan, OCC’s director of Human Resources.
Prior to the launch of the dashboard, OCC emailed employees with every COVID-19 case update.
“Instead of sending individual emails that could become numerous, especially as we hit flu season,” said Morgan.
The dashboard is public, giving students and the community surrounding OCC the same access to information as college employees.
Along with weekly updates, the website contains a compilation of the reported COVID-19 case data from the last 10 weeks. Included in the data are the number of suspected COVID-19 cases and the number of negative and positive COVID-19 tests among employees and students.
The dashboard also includes important updates about instruction and classes, information about available resources for students and employees, links to the Student Health Center, and an interactive chatbot that can answer a few common questions related to the COVID-19 crisis.
