The Associated Student Body of Orange Coast College is hosting a virtual movie night tonight.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a Kahoot! Trivia game. The top three winners will receive a spooky basket with fun and festive prizes. At 7 p.m. ASOCC will begin the screening of “Hocus Pocus”.
Click the Zoom link to attend this event.
