Pirate's Plank Awards recognize students' entrepreneurial spirit in virtual format

Pirate's Plank winning students Michelle Weston (top left) and Skye Meredith (top right) appear on the Zoom competition along with OCC Business Professor and event organizer Mark Grooms (top center). UC Berkeley and OCC graduate Valerie Ekko (middle left) appears along with judges Clint Lawrence, founder and CEO of JC Motors and MotorcycleShippers.com (middle center); Tony Wong, founder and president of AirKinetics (middle right); and Peggy Fort of California Marketing Concepts and an OCC Foundation board member (bottom center).