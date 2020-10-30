Orange Coast College students elected Luke Venzlaff as the new ASOCC student senator this afternoon.
Out of 100 student votes, Venzlaff, a sophomore majoring in business administration, received 69 votes and Nathan Harvey, a sophomore majoring in political science, received 31 votes.
Venzlaff will now serve as one of the nine student senators at OCC.
