The deadline for students to drop a fall semester class at Orange Coast College is Nov. 14.
With the final stretch of this newly implemented way of learning due to COVID-19, students may find it helpful to withdraw from a class. They may opt to drop a class due to stress, undesirable grades or other circumstances.
The OCC website offers three different ways for students to drop a class: through MyCoast Portal, via email or mailing in a form.
A "W" – meaning “withdrawal” – doesn't affect students’ ability to transfer as long as there is not an “excessive number or pattern,” according to the OCC Transfer Center FAQ page.
Students who want to retake the dropped class during a later semester need to contact a counselor for additional information, per the OCC Enrollment Center.
Before dropping a class with a W, students are advised to see a counselor to discuss the outcomes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.