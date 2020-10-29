Get connected with other students through Pirate Leadership Series

The Orange Coast College Student Life and Leadership Department is offering an eight-week series of virtual student leadership workshops called The Pirate Leadership Series on Zoom. These workshops will be available to all students during this fall semester and those who attend four out of eight sessions will receive a unique OCC item.
Traditionally, the Student Life and Leadership Department would host an inclusive leadership training conference from 9 a.m to 4 p.m on campus that incorporates different workshops throughout the day that students could pick to attend. This would include several speakers, breakfast, lunch and snacks in between.
Because the campus is closed, they have transpired the program into an eight-week series of hour-long workshops on different days via zoom.
“Now that we are in a virtual environment, our office felt that an all-day conference is a long time to be at your computer,” Julie Nguyen, Student Leadership Coordinator, said on a Zoom call. “We felt that maybe we should do it in bite-size pieces throughout the semester.”
This is the first time the Student Life and Leadership Department is doing these workshops in this short, incremented and virtual style. It was launched at the end of September and will carry on through to the middle of November.
The workshops are varied with different topics and speakers. OCC students will have the opportunity to gain some leadership development, as well as connecting others in a classroom environment.
Nguyen is in charge of finding the presenters and coming up with topics for each workshop.
“I work with many types of people on campus, faculty, staff, administrators,” Nguyen said on a Zoom call. “I come up with topics and find the presenters. If a presenter feels like they want to do another one, they can always propose a topic and we work on that together.”
Currently, there are four workshops left. This week’s workshop, called Confessions of a Procrastinator, will be focused on time management on Friday from 1 p.m to 2 p.m.
The following leadership workshops will occur on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m to12 p.m, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 17 at 3 p.m to 4 p.m.
There is no registration or sign-up required to attend. Students who wish to attend must show up to the Zoom call on the correct time of the day. This call can be accessed online or through the OCC mobile app.
For students who attend four out of eight sessions this semester, they receive a free OCC sweatshirt.
These events are ADA compliant. Accommodation requests to a disability should be made no later than five business days prior to the event by email at studentlife@occ.cccd.edu or call (714) 432-5730.
For more information on these workshops, visit the Student Life and Leadership Department website or the ASOCC Instagram.
In addition, visit the Stay the Course OCC page that provides information for more support programs, services and resources.
