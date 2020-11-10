Orange Coast College is commemorating the service of military veterans in celebration of Veterans’ Day on Wednesday.
The OCC Veterans Resource Center is hosting an event to honor veterans on Zoom from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This event will be presented by founder Marshall Thomas and is designed to establish a network of visible allies for veterans.
There will be a veteran roll call that includes photos and reflections in celebration for any OCC veteran students, staff and faculty. Family members and friends of OCC students that have served or are still actively participating will be honored as well.
This event will be recorded.
Students and faculty can show their support by changing their background on Zoom for this week.
Donations can also be made to student veterans scholarships and resources at OCC’S Foundation page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.