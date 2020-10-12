The Orange Coast College Transfer Center is hosting a virtual transfer fair on Zoom tomorrow from 9:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. There will be representatives from schools in the University of California and California State University systems, as well as other public and private institutions.
There will be a total of three sessions that will last about 50 minutes with some campuses offering an opportunity for Q&A sessions. Most of the institutions will be hosting a session for all three slots; however, some are only hosting at specific times.
Attending one of the virtual college panels will provide more insight for students who are looking to transfer, as well as giving the opportunity to explore different four-year institutions.
Students who are interested in attending can register online here.
