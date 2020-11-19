The Harbour Housing at Orange Coast College will be hosting its first event, Views and Vibes, this Friday from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. for anyone who is interested in checking out the community.
Views and Vibes will include a live DJ along with games and giveaways. There will also be a DIY tie-dye tent and shaved ice for participants to enjoy.
Additionally, the Harbour staff will be giving tours as a feature of this event. This will be a chance for those who may be curious or interested in living at the Harbour to check out the community.
This event will be socially distanced, with groups of ten meeting each hour. Everyone is required to wear a mask and remain six feet apart from each other.
Space is limited. Participants must register online in order to attend.
