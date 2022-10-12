Mickey Darling, self-proclaimed “sexiest boyband,” brought its talent to the Constellation Room in Santa Ana on Oct. 5 and gave fans a night they would never forget. The high-energy show left the audience sweaty and exhausted as every legendary concert does.
Sexies, the formal title of Mickey Darling fans, gathered at the bar and near the stage to connect over their shared musical interests before the concert. If they didn’t have the chance to get hydrated, the manager of the band and the band themselves threw bottled waters to the crowd multiple times before and during the show.
Luke Wild, the opening band, made attempts to engage the audience by shouting “Santa Ana!” and “let’s f*cking dance!” at least once during and in between every song. This was mostly ineffective.
Once Mickey Darling came on stage though, they were met with screams, love confessions and everything in between. The Sexies were enthralled, and the excitement was contagious.
Lead vocalist Skyler Molina talking to the crowd before their opening song, “Feed My Ego” at the Constellation Room on Oct. 5.
Mickey Darling came from humble beginnings though, with both members growing up in San Antonio, Texas.
“It’s like a classic suburban town, we didn’t live in the city or anything,” said Austin Medrano, the main instrumentalist of Mickey Darling.
“Just like a normal little three bedroom house kinda life, you know?” continued Skyler Molina, lead vocalist.
Molina and Medrano started as acquaintances in high school who had only played music together once or twice a year. However, in Medrano’s last year of college, Molina reached out and jokingly asked him to make a bedroom pop song, to which Medrano responded with the instrumental for their future single, “Shane Dawson.” It was then that Mickey Darling was formed.
The band started as a way to travel the world and share their experiences with others through music. Since they first started, their fanbase has been continuing to grow rapidly with nearly nine million streams on their 2019 single, “Reverse Cowgirl.”
Molina stated that one of his biggest writing inspirations is from his favorite author, John Green.
“The author John Green changed my life,” the lead vocalist said. “The way he talks is so blunt and so raw and like there’s no like beating around the bush – there’s no mystery to it… I really love the idea of just bluntly cutting to the chase and making a point out of it.”
The opening song Mickey Darling performed, “Feed My Ego,” is the perfect example of getting straight to the point with its brutally honest lyrics, which were sung with such passion that even those in healthy relationships couldn’t help but sing along.
A strong sense of bitterness and hostility filled the atmosphere, along with the faint smell of marijuana and sweat.
The crowd remained ecstatic throughout the entirety of the high-spirited performance. The Sexies jumped, danced and screamed until their larynxes broke.
Out of all the concerts I have seen, Mickey Darling’s was the most interactive. Molina walked amongst the sea of Sexies and sang with fans face-to-face. They took selfies and videos with multiple phones from the crowd, and even wore two extra layers of clothing to strip and throw out to the audience.
During their concert, the vocalist asked the audience multiple times if anyone was feeling unwell and if they needed water. He also requested that the crowd step back to ensure that no one gets crushed.
Molina and Medrano’s electric performance will never be forgotten by those who attended.
Both members of the musical duo dream of playing at Stubb’s in Austin, Texas. Molina would prefer performing at the indoor stage below the Stubb’s BBQ restaurant, while Medrano would prefer the outdoor stage.
“None of [the bands that have played at the Stubb’s indoor stage] stick out to me as mindblowing besides Declan McKenna,” Molina stated. “I remember seeing him play was the moment I was like I want to play this stage, I want to do what he’s doing, I want to be him.”
Mickey Darling’s performance of their latest single released two months ago, “SAY THAT YOU MISS ME”, struck a chord with many. Fans cried out every lyric and matched the spirited energy of the band, who had constantly been in motion since the start of the show.
Its encore, “Reverse Cowgirl,” is a fan favorite, and the musical duo put their heart and soul into making the final song the most memorable.
Its harsh lyrics resonated with the audience, and its catchy tune made the relationship trauma-inspired song have a playful and fun feel to it.
Screams and cries ensued, people were now jumping, dancing and stepping on others shoes more often than before, and at the end, Molina hugged his best friend Medrano and spoke to the audience one final time as they do after all their shows.
It was then they reminded the crowd that they are just two guys from a suburban town in Texas who make music in their bedroom. They said that if anyone in the audience needed a sign to keep pursuing their dreams, this was that sign.
