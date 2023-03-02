OCC’s student repertory presents ‘Comedy of Errors’

Orange Coast College’s Repertory Theatre Company is hosting four performances of “Comedy of Errors” Friday through Sunday at the Drama Lab Studio Theatre. Students present an abbreviated version of Shakespeare’s shortest play, laden with fantastical chase scenes and comedic sound effects in an “amped up” show. The theatre is filled with chaos as townspeople are confounded by two sets of twins and their antics in the Greek town of Ephesus.
The student repertory, also known as The Rep, is the “crown jewel of the Coast Community College District,” faculty advisor and play director Tom Bruno said. “We have something here that no other community college that I know of has, which is a class that is a student-run theater company.”
Productions from The Rep are entirely student-made, down to the hand-painted backdrop of the stage.
“Students are involved with every aspect of theater from directing, to acting, to technical aspects, to selling the concessions, to ushering, to playwriting,” Bruno said. “They do it all.”
This is not the first time The Rep has presented an updated version of a Shakespeare classic. The Rep showcased “Twelfth Night” and an online rendition of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” titled “A Mid-Zoomer Night’s Dream,” that was held before The Rep returned to in person performances.
“I was so excited to see Shakespeare that was just so out there and really fun,” said student PJ Embaugh, who portrays one long-lost twin Dromio in the play. This is his first acting endeavor after auditioning on a whim following a lifelong love of Shakespeare. “It's refreshing to see it just hammed up and almost unrecognizable from what you usually see of the really historically accurate productions,” they said. This modern take on Shakespeare is fast-paced at only one hour long.
“It's a really, really fun show with a lot of really, really talented actors that I'm really excited to be working alongside,” Embaugh said.
Admission is free, though donations are accepted, and the 50-seat theater is on a first-come first-seated basis. Showtimes are on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., as well as Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The Rep will also do two showings next month, on April 7 and 8, both at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.