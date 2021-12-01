It doesn’t quite feel like the holidays are upon us until the lights are strewn up, twinkling in the night, and Christmas carolers are gathered together and singing the classic tunes we all know and love. Various events are taking place in Orange County, including a gingerbread forest at Tanaka Farms, an interactive drive-through experience at the OC Fairgrounds, and a midday stroll through Corona Del Mar.
Tanaka Farms is hosting their second Hikari - A Festival of Lights that features the farm’s Gingerbread Forest and wagon rides. Guests will have plenty to enjoy along with over one million lights on display. The Gingerbread Forest allows guests to walk through the farm to enjoy Santa Claus and farm animals. Food and beverages will be served along with live music. To enjoy this festival, prices range from $10-$25 depending on the night and the pass purchased.
“Come out and enjoy the holiday evening and support your local farmers,” Tanaka Farms Marketing and Social Media Representative Joni Newman said.
Night of Lights is an interactive drive-through experience at the OC Fairgrounds until Jan. 2. Families and friends will enjoy over a million lights on display. There are multiple time slots available starting at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $39.99 to over $100.
The 42nd Annual Corona del Mar Christmas Walk is on Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dress up in your best holiday gear and enjoy a walk along the streets of Corona del Mar. Enjoy the live music, beer and wine gardens, activities for the family and promotions from local businesses.
Dana Point Harbor’s 46th Annual Boat Parade of Lights runs Dec. 10-12 with a fiesta theme. The holiday festivities began for Dana Point Harbor on Nov. 17 with over 700,000 LED lights displayed to welcome the holiday season.
Newport Beach begins its 113th Christmas Boat Parade and Ring of Lights on Dec. 15. Hosted by the Commodores Club of Newport Beach’s Chamber of Commerce, guests can enjoy this event for free at any point along the harbor that faces the bay. Packages for reserved seating, dining and cruise options will also be available with prices ranging from $20 to $1200.
