OCC Repertory debuts One-Act Play Festival

Orange Coast College Repertory will host the final installment of student-directed productions in the “One-Act Play Festival” from May 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Drama Studio theater with free admission.
The festival is a chance for Rep students to perform their self-directed, written and produced short plays they have been working on all semester.
“The Rep's One-Act Play Festival is an opportunity for Rep students to write short plays and have them fully produced at an end-of-the-year festival,” OCC Theater Department chair and The Rep co-chair Tom Bruno said.
Sean Wellengard, a former Rep student with a playwriting degree, helps the students workshop and develop their plays, according to Bruno.
The festival will offer a wide variety of shows for the audience to enjoy.
“This semester we are presenting four shows showcasing a variety of genres, contemporary drama, horror, fantasy and comedy or absurd,” Bruno said.
The Rep allows its students to run their own shows and plays while taking full artistic control to create their visions.
“As usual, the Rep students have not only written these original plays, but are also directing, acting, designing, stage managing, crewing, lighting and sound designing the shows, as well as creating publicity, ushering and selling concessions,” Bruno said.
As the spring semester comes to an end, the Rep is already planning some shows for the fall semester, as well as the holiday season.
The Theatre Arts department will be producing Shakespeare's “Much Ado About Nothing” next semester and will be directed by faculty member Pete Uribe, who teaches many of the students improv, stage combat and acting classes. The Rep will produce three shows next semester, including a holiday show in December, according to Bruno.
OCC students do not have to be a theatre major to audition for a main-stage show, but students have to enroll in the Rep to participate in its shows, according to Bruno.
“For all of us, these shows are a culmination of everything the Rep students have been learning and practicing all semester,” said Bruno. “We are getting ready to end this semester on a triumphant note.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.