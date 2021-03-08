Knott's Berry Farm hosts 'Taste of Boysenberry' Festival

The Knott's Berry Farm Taste of Boysenberry Festival began on March 5 and will run on select dates from now through May 2 in Buena Park.
While Knott’s Berry Farm theme park’s normal operations remain closed due to COVID-19, attendees of the Taste of Boysenberry Festival will be able to attend the limited-time food event, as a substitute for the annual Boysenberry Festival that the theme park normally hosts during the spring.
To attend, guests will need to purchase an advance tasting card online. With the tasting card, attendees can enter the park to select three-to-five food or drink choices from over 80 boysenberry-infused drinks and food items as they walk through the inside of the theme park.
New and familiar menu items will include boysenberry Dippin' Dots, boysenberry brisket tater tots, boysenberry BBQ glazed wings, and popcorn with boysenberry butter. Alcoholic beverages like boysenberry wine and berry cider will also be on the menu. The full menu and tasting booth map are available for preview online.
The Knott’s Boysenberry Festival annually celebrates the berry that made the theme park famous. With California’s COVID-19 theme park restrictions, the Boysenberry Festival was cancelled in 2020. This year, the first Taste of Boysenberry Festival will attempt to recreate some of the same experiences offered by Boysenberry Festival while practicing recommended safety guidelines.
Tickets to the event start at $40 (plus tax) for adults and $20 (plus tax) for children ages three to 11. Adult tickets include five tastings while children's tickets include three tastings. Guests will have the option of purchasing additional food and drink items while at the festival. Tickets may be purchased in advance online.
Knott’s Boysenberry Festival souvenirs and retail items will also be available for purchase. The festival will feature over 20 local artisan vendors offering unique products for purchase.
Tasting cards will only be valid on select dates only. The full event calendar is available on the Knott's website.
Knott’s Berry Farm temporarily closed in March 2020 and has remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
