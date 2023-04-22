REVIEW: Grilled cheese greatness or gross grub?

Who doesn’t love a good grilled cheese? I have compiled a list of some of the best grilled cheeses I could find in proximity to Orange Coast College and ranked them out of five to crown a champion.
The grading system will consist of 3 metrics: taste, price, and distance from campus. All of which will add together to create the final score.
Sonic Drive-In on Fairview and MacArthur was the first stop on the list. Closest to OCC, Sonic delivers classic American flavors right to your car, replicating the days of a carhop service. My expectations were low for this one. Clocking in at only $2.49, I knew I had either found a new go-to spot or a sandwich I’d never eat again. As it is the latter, this grilled cheese was lackluster at best.
Low-quality ingredients are the true killer of this meal. The bread had a slightly stale flavor and the cheese in between was uber-processed American cheese. The cheese was much too salty to compensate for the complete absence of any flavor whatsoever. I did enjoy that Sonic’s grilled cheese was not as greasy as many i've had.
TOTAL: 8
Next stop was In-N-Out on Harbor Blvd. Just down the road from OCC. Although it is not listed on their menu, the seldom-discussed In-N-Out grilled cheese leaves me satisfied every time.
This sandwich was essentially an In-N-Out regular cheeseburger without the hamburger patty. The cheese itself tastes marginally less plastic-like than Sonic leading to a much more enjoyable sandwich as a whole. Priced around the same as the Sonic at $2.35, this is a much better option for the price.
The inclusion of standard burger dressings (lettuce, tomato, onion, etc.) helps to cut the simplicity of your standard bread-and-cheese-only grilled cheese. Having fresh veggies adds to the enjoyability factor as well as your stomach post meal. The buns used are equally as good. Having a soft bun as opposed to your standard sourdough feels much less heavy on the stomach as well as the mouth by taking itself out of the equation bringing though more flavors from the contents.
TOTAL: 12
Just around the corner lies a little place called The Cheese Shop. Located in the OC Mix mall within SOCO Costa Mesa, the place was a little hard to find. Touting a wide selection of specialty cheeses and sandwiches to choose from, I ultimately settled on the “Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese” priced at $11.49.
Made with sharp white cheddar and Swiss, there was an immediate issue. The cheddar refused to melt the same as the swiss, leaving thick unmelted sheets of cheese in the middle of the sandwich. Using a tangier cheese was a choice I would have left on the drawing board. There was an off-putting funkiness I couldn't seem to shake. This sandwich desperately needed to have a softer younger cheese to break up the overwhelming sharpness brought by the aged sharp cheeses.
Despite all of this the most objectionable quality was the greasiness. I believe this was the most greasy grilled cheese sandwich I’ve ever had. By the time I was halfway finished with the sandwich my hands were drenched in oil.
TOTAL: 6
Next up was the only sit-down restaurant on this list, Eat Chow. Located on Newport Boulevard, this spot attracts a swankier clientele, which was reflected in the price. At a whopping $16 the “Fig & Brie Panini” was certainly the best grilled cheese I ate yet.
The mild butteriness of the brie pared nicely with the hint of sweetness served by the fresh sliced figs and honey. This sandwich also featured caramelized onions that added an ever-so-slight earthy undertone. Also present was the ever so important arugula, I'm not sure if I would have liked this one as much as I did without the greens to break up the rich textures and flavors of everything else.
As this was served as a meal, it also included a side mixed green salad featuring a wonderful creamy dressing. It starts off with a slight, almost honey mustard-esque sweetness and finishes up with a vinaigrette-like tang.
TOTAL: 10
Finally, farthest from OCC, we have Beach Hut Deli. As one of the smaller sandwiches on the list, we also have one on the cheaper side at only $4. I had low hopes for this sandwich due to the somewhat unappetizing photo on the menu as well as the price, but it turned out as quite the opposite.
Using real cheddar cheese was a great choice for a simple classic grilled cheese. The quality of the bread, however, is what made this sandwich stand out. The Beach Hut “Garlic Cheese Sourdough” added much needed flavor to the plainly constructed grilled cheese sandwich.
TOTAL: 10.5
Tallying up the points, the worst grilled cheese was from Sonic. The cheapness of all the ingredients really shows in the final product. The fig & brie panini from Eat Chow would have taken the top seat if it weren't for the price tag. The food was wonderful though not worth the price I would say. The clear winner comes out as In-N-Out with its grilled cheese. This classic just can't be beat, containing all the necessary parts of a grilled cheese and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.