OCMA presents new exhibition 'Wherever You Go, There You Are'

The Orange County Museum of Art in Costa Mesa welcomed its newest exhibition featuring multidisciplinary artist Daniel Arsham’s “Wherever You Go, There You Are” compiled of special pieces curated by OCMA from the Cooper Union alumni who has since then played with multiple mediums crossing over from architecture, structural design to performance art.
Casual museum visitors to longtime admirers of Arsham flocked to OCMA to enjoy his eccentric and contemporary style, one that offers a closer look into his perspective of time, space and imaginative play. For the past 20 years, he has composed several pieces for the captive museum audience to experience themselves.
With 60 years of history deeply embedded with tradition and innovative programs, OCMA officially opened its doors to its permanent location in the fall 2022 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts for everyone to come and explore. OCMA Chief Curator Courtenay Finn, CEO Heidi Zuckerman and their team had the goal to create programs for the audience to see that there are many to create art.
“Daniel Arsham’s approach of working across disciplines rooted in collaboration – and inside/outside the traditional gallery sphere – is an incredible example of this,” Finn said.
Constructed with materials ranging from resin, sand, glass, volcanic ash and quartz, Arsham nods at modernity by contrasting raw matter with iconic everyday objects from retro audio electronics, basketballs, designer motifs and even a larger-than-life Pokémon card. Arsham’s dystopian interpretation of the infamous “Back to The Future” DeLorean Time Machine composed of stainless steel, glass, reinforced plastic, quartz crystal, pyrite and paint, draws in the majority of the crowd.
“This is the first exhibition of Arsham’s not to focus exclusively on new work but to mine and tell a story through the arc of his practice over the past 20 years,” Finn said.
Against the designated gallery’s pristine white setting, the title of Arsham’s exhibition “Wherever You Go, There You Are” rings true to life in his reference to Jon Kabat-Zinn’s book on meditation that outlines how to cultivate an uncomplicated and mindful life.
“The title of the exhibition, ‘Wherever You Go, There You Are,’ exemplifies one of the entry points into the exhibition, the idea that it is only by being present that we might understand who and where we are,” Finn said.
Themes of destruction and rebirth are commonly seen in eroded regions of his classic Greco-Roman-inspired contrapposto statues, sculpted to have a relaxed and natural stance with weight on one leg or the other, glimmering with replications of sprouting small daughter crystals to be admired at a distance.
On OCMA’s mezzanine, showcases some of Arsham’s pieces in his creative directing career, including collaborations with Dior, the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, Tiffany & Co. and more. One wall has a mounted TV that offers a closer look into his conceptualized ideas with videos looping Arsham’s Dior Spring/Summer 2020 men’s show collaboration. In the video, models are seen walking down a runway laid out in sand and inspiration drawn from Christian Dior’s Paris studio.
Arsham’s vision in black-and-white, there is a spacious nook dedicated to Arsham’s relationship to music with influential hip-hop artists such as a cassette tape displayed of Nas’ “Lost Tapes II” fabricated out of crushed glass and cast plaster. Above that is a framed album cover of Gunna’s “DS4Ever”. And to the left is a relic of The Weeknd’s 10th-anniversary varsity jacket commemorating the “House of Balloons” mixtape.
Another space is dedicated to Arsham’s inspiration of the meditative approach of stacking stones with 3D printing techniques where a reimagined Kohler sink sits with other interior furniture design pieces, such his “Objects for Living” where The Flintstones home décor is texturally reimagined as if constructed with Play-Doh clay.
The crowd’s response has been overall positive with shared excitement.
“We are seeing folks who know Arsham’s practice from one area interacting and getting new insights into his way of thinking and working,” Finn said in sharing OCMA’s excitement about the level of engagement when it comes from their guests.
This exhibit will be running until June 4 with free general admission provided by OCMA.
